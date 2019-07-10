Trump biographer gives the reason the president’s club probably agreed to the stripper fundraiser
Scantily-clad women being associated with your campaign is generally a political killer during election season, but President Donald Trump’s Florida club was more than happy to invite a strip-club for a sexy golf tournament to benefit children.
The event has since been called off, after the children’s charity realized the public relations fiasco they were embroiled in. However, the question one CNN panel posed is why it was an event, to begin with.
“Boy, I imagine that there would have been a time when the president would have thought it was a good idea before he was the president,” said Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio. “So we remember that in 2006 when Barron, his son, was four months old the president attended a golf outing in Reno, actually Lake Tahoe. And that was where he met Stormy Daniels. So, the idea of there being adult entertainers around a certain golf tournament and the president or Donald Trump being happy about it, I don’t think this would have been farfetched to the people running Doral [the club] three or four years ago.”
He explained that this is actually something that goes on a lot in Trump World.
“This is the world of golf tournaments for guys chomping cigars and drinking beer in the golf cart,” D’Antonio said. “It is not a high-class activity in some arenas. This is the kind of thing that Donald Trump partook of himself. And there’s an old saying the fish stinks from the head down. To quote Tony Soprano. This is a case where the boss — there was a day when he would have thought it was okay because it made money.”
The Trump National Doral in Miami will likely still be paid for their involvement in the event given that it was canceled so close to the date.
“Is the business in that much trouble?” asked CNN host Don Lemon.
“That’s a good question,” D’Antonio responded. “Back in the day, Doral was a fancy club. It was considered one of the classiest golf courses in America. I don’t think they did a lot of this back then. I do think the president’s golf operations are in need of cash flow. This may have been a thing where — it’s money that matters. And no one thought twice about it. Until the Washington Post published it.”
Watch the segment below:
CNN
Acosta probably saved himself with Trump — even though press conference was a disaster: WaPo reporter
Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta's press conference excusing and deflecting blame for his sweetheart plea bargain with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was, by all accounts a disaster.
And yet, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick told host Wolf Blitzer that he expects President Donald Trump is satisfied with Acosta's performance — and that his job may now be safe.
"From my point of view, did Secretary Acosta help himself on the PR front and with the president? I think the answer is yes," said Swerdlick. "President Trump likes people who go out cool as a cucumber, get everything down in the weeds and the legalese, and don't address the big moral questions."
CNN
Rosie O’Donnell reveals her one big trick for dealing with Trump
In a Tuesday interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, comedian and former television host Rosie O'Donnell gave Speaker Nancy Pelosi some advice on how to deal with President Donald Trump.
"We need to have people come together and come up with ideas that make us humane and also someone who respects justice and we could do both," said CNN host Chris Cuomo about the border crisis. "But, I’m telling you, Rosie, the thing that you’re doing this Friday and getting out and getting people to care so they start pushing Congress to do their jobs and make sure there’s oversight, that is a key ingredient in making it better."
CNN
Megan Rapinoe says neither she nor her teammates want to go to White House: We won’t be ‘put on display’
President Donald Trump said that Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team would be invited to the White House whether they won the World Cup or not. Yet, the invitation hasn't yet come. Even if it does, however, Rapinoe said she's not interested and neither are her teammates.
"I would not go and every teammate I talked to would not go," she told Anderson Cooper Tuesday.
"Everyone that you've talked to?" he asked.