Trump biographer reminds of president's shocking 2002 quotes about partying with his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein

5 mins ago

“Billionaire pedophile” Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors, The Daily Beast first-reported on Saturday.

One former prosecutor told New York magazine’s Yashar Ali that the facts that the case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit and the indictment is sealed means there could be a second defendant in the case.

Tim O’Brien, the author of the 2005 biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, recalled what Trump said about his friend Epstein in 2002.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years,” Trump admitted. “Terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump revealed.

July 6, 2019

5 mins ago

July 6, 2019

By

Public Corruption Unit is handling Trump pal Jeff Epstein's prostitution case — there could be 2nd defendant: report

35 mins ago

July 6, 2019

By

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges on Saturday evening, news first reported by The Daily Beast.

"The case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit of the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the district's human-trafficking officials and the FBI," The Beast reported.

Republican Scott Walker brutally ridiculed for being unfamiliar with the food known as 'pizza'

1 hour ago

July 6, 2019

By

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was ridiculed online for being unfamiliar with the concept of pizza.

The Republican governor on Saturday posted a photo on Twitter of what he claimed was a "veggie pizza."

The food critics on Twitter disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

https://twitter.com/ScottWalker/status/1147621772365357056

That not pizza, schmuck. That’s a salad on a pita.🙄

— Say What? (@MartyTruthHurts) July 7, 2019

