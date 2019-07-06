Trump biographer reminds of president’s shocking 2002 quotes about partying with his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein

“Billionaire pedophile” Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking dozens of minors, The Daily Beast first-reported on Saturday.

One former prosecutor told New York magazine’s Yashar Ali that the facts that the case is being handled by the Public Corruption Unit and the indictment is sealed means there could be a second defendant in the case.

Tim O’Brien, the author of the 2005 biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, recalled what Trump said about his friend Epstein in 2002.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years,” Trump admitted. “Terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” – Donald Trump, 2002 https://t.co/3pbKrcFdn6 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 7, 2019