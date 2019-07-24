Trump busted for watching Mueller hearing after insisting he would not

President Donald Trump insisted he would not watch Robert Mueller’s testimony — but his Twitter account suggests otherwise.

The former special counsel testified about his findings in a lengthy investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, and the president tweeted out attacks and denials Wednesday morning ahead of the hearings.

Trump’s public schedule for the day was empty until he was set to fly to Wheeling, West Virginia, for a campaign rally, and he tweeted out a quote from Fox News anchor Chris Wallace about the hearings during a brief break in Mueller’s testimony.

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Other social media users noticed the timing.

It appears POTUS is indeed watching the hearings. https://t.co/LrPyuVN0RA — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 24, 2019

For someone who is not watching it, you managed to time this tweet during the break……intertesting! pic.twitter.com/zc3yv59TwY — jasonvanem (@SAGAFTRAGuy) July 24, 2019

Funny how you’re tweeting during the break. I assume you’re watching it all though probably through Fox which is just calling truth lies. — Shannon is in Fight Mode (@Katpa73) July 24, 2019

You are obstructing the Mueller hearing. Don;t stop, orange man-baby! — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 24, 2019

Go work Pig. Why are you watching TV on a work day. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 24, 2019

Ok Donny. Nice to see you’ve been watching the whole thing. For everyone else, don’t listen to this traitor or his media pals over at Faux. Watch the #MuellerHearings. Learn the truth for yourselves — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) July 24, 2019

Thought you weren't watching? — Rev. Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 24, 2019

Said the guy who said he wasn't gonna watch. pic.twitter.com/9SaMIcWRwv — Charlie Wilde (🌞);-} (@factsimile1) July 24, 2019

Are ya watching? Sweating much? — c s buzzsaw (@csb7777) July 24, 2019

