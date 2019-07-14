BUSTED: Trump campaign attempts to gaslight America — by blatantly lying about what the president said in racist tweetstorm

President Donald Trump’s campaign attempted to deny what the commander-in-chief said during a highly-criticized Twitter rant that was labeled by CNN as, “straight-up racist.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a nativist attack on the four Democratic women of color in Congress known as “The Squad.” Despite the fact three of the four were born in America, Trump told them to “go back” to the countries from which they came.

Matt Wolking, the deputy director of communications for rapid response for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, attempted to deny that Trump told ever told them to “go back” — despite including a screengrab of Trump’s tweet documenting him saying exactly that.

Wolking was immediately fact-checked on his denial.

Here is some of what people were saying:

I admire the utter lack of shame needed to lie and gaslight for Trump. The mental gymnastics and utter lack of decency required to launder and whitewash his clear racism. https://t.co/Q9i7xwypvc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 14, 2019

Hey @MattWolking: @POTUS first told us to "go back." Like you, America is our home, there is no place to "go back."@realDonaldTrump made a bigoted, unAmerican statement. There is no other way to spin it because unlike you, most Americans can read an entire statement. https://t.co/wN07mQJIfe — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 14, 2019

He literally wrote "why don't they go back" — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) July 14, 2019

Dude. You're fucking *terrible* at this. https://t.co/m2wR8Q8898 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 14, 2019

You are a f***ing idiot. pic.twitter.com/du0lgPmrLg — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 14, 2019

Trump campaign flack is telling us we don't see a quote from the president that he screenshots for us right here. If you're going to try to gaslight people at least do it well https://t.co/XWzQijDgMb — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 14, 2019

Are you fcking kidding or just mindless?

Experts are divided. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 14, 2019

This is Trump 2020 racist response team. https://t.co/COeXkDB1Ba — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) July 14, 2019

I can smell your soul rotting from here. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 14, 2019

Go to Antarctica and melt all the ice and then come back. And if you say I told you to "go to Antarctica" that's a LIE because I said you could come back after you melted all the ice. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 14, 2019

Oh FFS, I'm so tired of Trump cult telling us to not believe what we see with our own eyes. — JennyQuiggs (@QuiggsJenny) July 14, 2019

If your job is to put a good face on Trump's tweets, here's where you land. https://t.co/yBmQIWmeEL — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 14, 2019

man what a sad job to have https://t.co/Q3d4rno2yK — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) July 14, 2019

Thanks, but I know how to read. https://t.co/6EYfvYxQBz — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) July 14, 2019

SEALIONING

IS A FORM OF

GASLIGHTING and it's not only a tactic used by online trolls and abusers but it's a favourite of authoritarians#FascismIsACulture https://t.co/TUq4wzWyZJ — Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 (@blogdiva) July 14, 2019

Donald Trump once told a crowd: “What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." https://t.co/jXyEviRQfA — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) July 14, 2019

you are actually the stupidest person i've seen this month https://t.co/MdyrtyrAFq — 'auntie' rikky 'quake yote' northwood PHD (@QuakeYote) July 14, 2019

They can't come back if Trump didn't also tweet to first GO BACK. Read a few words before your outtake. https://t.co/EysygxUTyy — joyhurstlinehan (@joyhurstlinehan) July 14, 2019

He’s not an idiot. People of America, he thinks you are. https://t.co/Xusiz3Nj1h — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 14, 2019

He literally says exactly that in the sentence before the one you highlighted. He says that exact thing. And everyone can see it. Even though you didnt highlight it. Not highlighting it doesn't make it invisible. Do you know how pictures work, you tumblefucked sack of warm milk? https://t.co/m2J9dHYh5o — Greyson Chorch-Trickelbank (@trickelbank) July 14, 2019