Trump chief of staff is pushing president to lose Alex Acosta over awful Jeffrey Epstein press

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump doubled down on his support of Secretary Alex Acosta during an Oval Office photo-op Tuesday. Despite the administration lining up behind Acosta, the president’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was privately pushing the president to show Acosta the door.

The secretary of labor isn’t merely in trouble for the “sweetheart” legal deal he made with Jeffrey Epstein over prostitution instead of child molestation. He also broke the law by not telling Epstein’s accusers about the plea deal so that they could protest in court during sentencing.

According to Politico, the pressure is mounting for Trump to shove Acosta out a back door and come out strong against sex trafficking and child molestation, regardless of the income of the accused.

“Mulvaney told the president on Monday that the continuing drip of damaging information surrounding the 2008 agreement Acosta struck to keep billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from a heavy jail sentence would hurt the administration, according to two people familiar with the conversation,” Politico reported Tuesday evening.

Mulvaney isn’t an Acosta fan, not merely because of the public accusations that are increasing Trump’s bad press, but because he hasn’t been strong enough in getting rid of workers’ rights regulations.

This isn’t the first time Trump has supported a cabinet secretary embroiled in scandal. In every instance where the official ultimately resigned, Trump initially advocated the leader first.

Republicans have joined Trump in supporting Acosta.

“Whether Mr. Acosta should resign depends on the results of the investigation that’s gone on within the Justice Department. I hope it’s a thorough investigation,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“I’ve seen some good people hurt. If they did something wrong, they ought to pay the price, but until that’s conclusive that they did, I don’t think they should be lynched,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA).

Read the full report from Politico.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

In era of #MeToo and Jeffrey Epstein — Florida Republican busted for hitting on pages wants seat back: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Republicans are facing another #MeToo reckoning with a disgraced former Congressman plotting a political comeback.

Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL) spent over a decade in Congress before resigning in shame on September 29, 2006 -- after being caught sending sexually explicit electronic messages to high school boys serving in the congressional page program.

But now he's plotting a comeback.

"Mark Foley is ready to return to Congress, and the only things standing in his way may be reapportionment … and reputation," Florida Politics reported Tuesday. "Foley, 64, resigned in disgrace in 2006 after he was caught sending lewd messages to underage boys who served as Congressional pages. He never faced any criminal charges related to the incident, and it took two years for him to apologize publicly."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Progressives troll hypocritical Trump supporters with #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA hashtag

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Progressive Twitter users trolled supporters of President Donald Trump using the mocking hashtag #DeepThoughtsFromMAGA.

In a series of tweets, users pointed out the hypocrisy of those who talk about the importance of "life," but refuse to stand up for migrant children being kept in cages on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fetuses are people but immigrants aren’t.

#DeepThoughtsFromMAGA

— Jianna (@jianna_rae) July 9, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hosting golf tournament for unregistered charity with strippers as ‘caddy girls’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort is forgetting about family values and holding a stripper-fueled golf tournament at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold broke the news Tuesday that a Miami-area strip club will allow golfers to pay to buy a dancer to serve as a "caddy girl" while they golf.

The “Shadow All Star Tournament” is hosted by a club called Shadow Cabaret in Hialeah, an area northwest of downtown Miami.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

