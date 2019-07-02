Quantcast
Trump declares ‘great hoax is dead’ — but begs Mueller not to reveal anything new about his ties to Russia

Published

43 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump betrayed his fears in a new tweet over special counsel Robert Mueller’s scheduled congressional testimony.

The former FBI director will comply with congressional subpoenas July 17 in back-to-back hearings before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, where he will discuss the findings laid out in the report he turned in to the Justice Department in March.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he hopes Mueller won’t stray further than that report, which the president and his allies — including Attorney General William Barr — have sought to portray as an exoneration.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again,” Trump tweeted. “He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do. After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!”

Mike Pence abruptly cancels New Hampshire event and diverts to the White House for ‘an emergency’: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence cancelled a planned event in New Hampshire, due to an emergency at the White House.

Pence was scheduled to speak in Manchester, New Hampshire, about the state's opioid crisis. The story is developing.

The Vice President just cancelled his event in New Hampshire today saying there is an emergency and he is being called back to the White House. #Developing

— Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) July 2, 2019

WATCH: White man goes on profanity-laden rant after attacking black 13-year-old at Pittsburgh playground

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

In a Facebook video clip noted by The Root, a Pittsburgh man goes on a raging expletive-filled rant after he attacked a 13-year-old black child at a Pittsburgh playground after accusing the teen of committing vandalism.

According to the report, Shalayla McGovern -- who posted two videos on her Facebook page-- explained that her 13-year-old son had gone to a park to retrieve his sister's phone charger where he was confronted by a man, now identified as Thomas D’Andrea, who accused the teen and a friend of vandalism before hitting him.

