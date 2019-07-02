Trump declares ‘great hoax is dead’ — but begs Mueller not to reveal anything new about his ties to Russia

President Donald Trump betrayed his fears in a new tweet over special counsel Robert Mueller’s scheduled congressional testimony.

The former FBI director will comply with congressional subpoenas July 17 in back-to-back hearings before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, where he will discuss the findings laid out in the report he turned in to the Justice Department in March.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he hopes Mueller won’t stray further than that report, which the president and his allies — including Attorney General William Barr — have sought to portray as an exoneration.

“Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again,” Trump tweeted. “He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do. After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead!”

