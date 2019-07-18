Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump falsely claims he stopped his supporters from chanting ‘Send her back!’

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, where he singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing her and the other Democratic congresswomen known as “the Squad” of not loving America.

In response, the crowd began to shout “Send her back!”

Trump allowed the crowd to continue the chant for a full 12 seconds before continuing his speech.

The next day, amidst criticism that he was riling up his fans to dangerous levels, Trump claimed that he had indeed shut down the chant, in direct contradiction to the video. New York Times journalist Peter Baker reported Trump’s claim on Twitter.

“Trump asserts that he tried to stop the “send her back” chant: “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.”‘

ADVERTISEMENT

“I disagree with it … it was quite a chant,” he added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump falsely claims he stopped his supporters from chanting ‘Send her back!’

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, where he singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing her and the other Democratic congresswomen known as "the Squad" of not loving America.

In response, the crowd began to shout "Send her back!"

Trump allowed the crowd to continue the chant for a full 12 seconds before continuing his speech.

The next day, amidst criticism that he was riling up his fans to dangerous levels, Trump claimed that he had indeed shut down the chant, in direct contradiction to the video. New York Times journalist Peter Baker reported Trump's claim on Twitter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks may have lied under oath that she wasn’t present when Trump and Cohen discussed Stormy Daniels

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Newly unsealed documents in the campaign finance case where Michael Cohen pleaded guilty may provide evidence that Hope Hicks lied to Congress under oath.

According to the court documents, President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks and Cohen were all in communication about the hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Not only did Hicks discuss the payments with both men, she exchanged text messages and emails on the topic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White House aides fear Trump believes House vote against impeachment means it’s never going to happen: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

A proposal to start impeachment hearings that failed in the House on Wednesday led Donald Trump to optimistically proclaim that his presidency is safe at his North Carolina rally last night. But his proclamation has some White House officials worried the president really believes he is out of the woods.

According to a report at Politico, close aides to the president worry that his comment that "we have all this [impeachment] behind us," may be based on an unfounded notion by Trump about how Congress works.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Trump boasted to the crowd, "I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment. I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us, the vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image