Trump falsely claims he stopped his supporters from chanting ‘Send her back!’

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, where he singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing her and the other Democratic congresswomen known as “the Squad” of not loving America.

In response, the crowd began to shout “Send her back!”

Trump allowed the crowd to continue the chant for a full 12 seconds before continuing his speech.

The next day, amidst criticism that he was riling up his fans to dangerous levels, Trump claimed that he had indeed shut down the chant, in direct contradiction to the video. New York Times journalist Peter Baker reported Trump’s claim on Twitter.

“Trump asserts that he tried to stop the “send her back” chant: “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.”‘

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump asserts that he tried to stop the “send her back” chant: “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 18, 2019

“I disagree with it … it was quite a chant,” he added.

Watch: