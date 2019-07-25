Trump is lashing out at people because he was ‘irritated’ by Mueller’s post-administration indictment comments: CNN
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s comments Wednesday hit a nerve with President Donald Trump, according to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.
While the president managed to stay on message of “no collusion, no obstruction,” in reality, he is “irritated” that Mueller didn’t confirm his reality.
When testifying, Mueller was asked multiple times if the president’s favorite phrase was an accurate one. Mueller explained that there was coordination between the Russians and Trump campaign, whether it reached the degree of conspiracy or not. He also explained that Russia did meddle heavily in the 2016 election, are continuing to do so today and they’re doing it for Trump. It flies in the face of the president’s claim that the Russians really wanted Clinton to win and the conspiracy theory that somehow the Christopher Steele dossier involves Russian collusion.
When it came to obstruction, Mueller said that it’s clear that there were examples of obstruction but they began the investigation knowing they couldn’t indict the president from the policy outlined by the Office of Legal Counsel. Mueller was asked several times Wednesday whether Trump could still be indicted, and he said yes, after leaving office a prosecutor could indict the president.
It prompted Trump to lash out at reporters as he left for a high-dollar fundraiser Wednesday evening. He shouted “fake news” and pointed at reporters saying that they were “one of the worst” reporters for asking about the possible indictments.
“That sources say is irritating the president,” Collins said speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday.
Watch the opener below:
CNN
‘You can blame a lot of the slow growth on the President’s trade policies’: CNN analyst
On Friday, a G.D.P. report revealed that the U.S. economy is growing at a slower rate than expected. Gross domestic product is a metric that measures the goods and services produced by a country's economy. According to data released by the Commerce Department, the G.D.P rose by 2.1 percent -- a reduction from the 3.1 percent growth in the first quarter.
President Donald Trump dismissed the economic slowdown, claiming the U.S. economy still had "Zoom!" On Friday, the president tweeted: "Q2 GDP Up 2.1% Not bad considering we have the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck. Almost no inflation. USA is set to Zoom!"
Breaking Banner
GOP busted by CNN’s John Avlon for killing election security bill to ensure Trump gets re-elected
During his fact-checking segment on CNN's "New Day," contributor John Avlon blasted Senate Republicans for doing Donald Trump's bidding and killing two election security bills that could help hinder Russian interference in U.S. elections.
With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) already taking heat (and being dubbed #MoscowMitch) for shutting down the two bills, Avlon asserted that it was obvious the GOP feels the president may need help being re-elected.
CNN
CNN’s Don Lemon rips Trump for going on Fox News to tell more lies about Mueller
CNN's Don Lemon blasted President Donald Trump for going on Fox News the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress and claiming that the entire investigation amounted to treason.
Trump was interviewed on the conservative network by his friend, Sean Hannity.
"If you will lie about anything, you will lie about everything," Lemon said. "For this president, for this administration, the lying is the feature, it’s not a bug. It’s not a bug, it is the feature. But what he just said to Sean Hannity is absolutely stunning."