Trump ‘is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism’: New British cable says Iran deal was killed for ‘personality reasons’

Sir Kim Darroch sent a blunt secret cable to London warning the President Donald Trump was going to leave the Iran nuclear deal for “personality reasons” involving his hatred for his predecessor, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated by President Barack Obama.

The newly disclosed cable came one week after the British newspaper published details from a series of cables in with Sir Kim referred to Trump as “inept” and “incompetent.” Sir Kim subsequently resigned as Ambassador to the United States.

In the new cable, Sir Kim warned Trump “is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism.”

The diplomat also worried Trump lacked a “day-after” strategy to deal with Iran without the nuclear agreement, saying Trump’s advisors could not explain his insistence in scrapping the deal.

“None of the three could articulate why the President was determined to withdraw, beyond his campaign promises,” he wrote. “And, even when you pressed, none had anything much to say about the day after, or a Plan B, beyond reimposition of US sanctions.”