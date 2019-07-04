Quantcast
Trump misidentifies Air Force One in carnival-barking tweet announcing cheap stunts to drum up interest in his July 4 spectacle

4 hours ago

President Donald Trump tried to drum up interest in his flagging Fourth of July spectacle by hinting that Air Force One and military vehicles might engage in some stunts to entertain onlookers.

The president sounded a bit like historic showman P. T. Barnum — to whom he’s often compared — in announcing some of the exhibitions the crowd might expect from the July 4 event in Washington, D.C.

“People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He suggested the presidential jet, Air Force One, might engage in a stunt intended to thrill the crowd — but apparently got the name of his plane wrong.

“Perhaps even Aircraft One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd,” Trump tweeted. “That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country!”

