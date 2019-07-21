Quantcast
Trump ramps up new Twitter attack on four female Democratic lawmakers — raging they are ‘weak & insecure’

Faced with a continuing firestorm over last Sunday’s racist Twitter attack on four Democratic lawmakers — who all happen to be women of color — President Donald Trump was again returned to Twitter to attack the women instead of letting the issue die.

Moments after he used Twitter to attack the Washington Post for reporting on the turmoil he created — which has been unversally condemned by Democrats and conservatives alike — the president thought it was a good time to add fuel to the fire.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!” he tweeted.

