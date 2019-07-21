Quantcast
Trump launches furious attack on Washington Post for new report about his racist tweet debacle: 'Presidential harassment!'

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump launched yet another attack on the Washington Post on Sunday morning, accusing the paper of “Presidential harassment!” for reporting on the fall-out from his racist tweets and his equally racist rally in North Carolina.

Responding to the Post’s report that Kellyanne Conway was forced to tell the president that he had set off  a firestorm last Sunday with his tweets attacking four Democratic lawmakers, the president pushed back using his old stand-by: “Fake News.”

“The Washington Post Story, about my speech in North Carolina and tweet, with its phony sources who do not exist, is Fake News. The only thing people were talking about is the record setting crowd and the tremendous enthusiasm, far greater than the Democrats. You’ll see in 2020!” he tweeted before adding, “Presidential Harassment!”

