Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump renews angry rants against New York probes: ‘First they tax you — then they sue you’

Published

46 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump started off the day with another Twitter rant against the state of New York and its investigations of his family business.

The president ranted Monday against the state and its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, and attorney general, Latitia James, for investigating the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down over financial improprieties.

“People are fleeing New York like never before,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved.”

The NRA is facing its own existential threat from an investigation by James of alleged financial improprieties by the gun manufacturer lobbying group’s leadership.

“Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo,” Trump tweeted. “So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not clear what has prompted the president’s recent attacks on his home state.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump renews angry rants against New York probes: ‘First they tax you — then they sue you’

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started off the day with another Twitter rant against the state of New York and its investigations of his family business.

The president ranted Monday against the state and its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, and attorney general, Latitia James, for investigating the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down over financial improprieties.

"People are fleeing New York like never before," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘spooked’ out of Iran airstrike after watching retired general on Fox News

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump changed his mind on attacking Iran last month after watching one of his pals argue against military action on Fox News.

Retired four-star Army general Jack Keane -- who Trump twice asked to serve as defense secretary -- appeared twice on the president's favorite TV network on June 20 to make the case that Iran had mistakenly shot down a U.S. drone, reported Politico.

Trump had speculated earlier in the day that the action might have been a fluke, rather than a deliberate provocation, and Keane went on Fox News to state his agreement -- and remind viewers of a horrific incident when Ronald Reagan was president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway’s husband says Trump’s Fourth of July event is indication of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

As tanks arrive in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump's extravagant Independence Day celebration, prominent Republican attorney George Conway said the event may have been a sign of Trump suffering from a mental disorder.

Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, reflected on the event on Twitter.

"Hard to understand why so many people seem to think that Trump may try to make Independence Day about himself," Conway said, including a picture of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]