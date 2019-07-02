Trump renews angry rants against New York probes: ‘First they tax you — then they sue you’

President Donald Trump started off the day with another Twitter rant against the state of New York and its investigations of his family business.

The president ranted Monday against the state and its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, and attorney general, Latitia James, for investigating the Trump Organization and Trump Foundation, which was forced to shut down over financial improprieties.

“People are fleeing New York like never before,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “If they own a business, they are twice as likely to flee. And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved.”

The NRA is facing its own existential threat from an investigation by James of alleged financial improprieties by the gun manufacturer lobbying group’s leadership.

“Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo,” Trump tweeted. “So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job.”

It’s not clear what has prompted the president’s recent attacks on his home state.