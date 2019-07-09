Quantcast
Trump roasted for stoking ‘manufactured outrage’ by hyping misleading Fox & Friends report on Pledge of Allegiance

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump reacted in “outrage” to a misleading Fox News report about the Pledge of Allegiance — and he was buried in ridicule.

City Council members in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, voted last month to stop reciting the pledge ahead of their public meetings, but they’re reconsidering the decision after it prompted local and national controversy.

“Fox & Friends” inaccurately reported that the City Council had “banned” the pledge, and the president took the bait in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Trump tweeted. “I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends”

Other Twitter users made fun of his gullibility.

