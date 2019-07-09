Trump roasted for stoking ‘manufactured outrage’ by hyping misleading Fox & Friends report on Pledge of Allegiance

President Donald Trump reacted in “outrage” to a misleading Fox News report about the Pledge of Allegiance — and he was buried in ridicule.

City Council members in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, voted last month to stop reciting the pledge ahead of their public meetings, but they’re reconsidering the decision after it prompted local and national controversy.

“Fox & Friends” inaccurately reported that the City Council had “banned” the pledge, and the president took the bait in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Trump tweeted. “I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends”

Other Twitter users made fun of his gullibility.

The President of the United States gets most of his information from a basic cable morning show. — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) July 9, 2019

Pulitzer for the reporter who asks the clown to recite the pledge at the next press conference. He does not know it. — Scott Haas (@scotthaas27) July 9, 2019

Another manufactured outrage to devote the news-cycle to pic.twitter.com/Hy40WEHKv8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 9, 2019

President's a rapist who keeps children in cages but oh look over there everyone a fuckin city council somewhere decided not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance like schoolchildren at the beginning of their meetings — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) July 9, 2019

Oh man. Please stop spreading paranoia & fear. Division & scare tactics all day. No one is coming for the pledge. Please stop turning us against each other. You too, Fox. — 9fm (@aJellyElectric) July 9, 2019

but hey, they can say Merry Christmas again…maybe you ought to turn off the tv set and you know actually work — kapalm (@kapalm728) July 9, 2019

Go fuck yourself. Learn the first amendment. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 9, 2019

sir I attempted to say the pledge in a buffalo wild wings during the women’s soccer thing and I was brutally assaulted by antifa lesbians please share my story and boycott this commie restaurant — kilgore trout’s mom (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 9, 2019

Presidents prior to you spent their mornings reading and receiving daily briefings. From actual experts and government officials. You get your information and daily talking points via cable news. Such a moron. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) July 9, 2019

So fox is avoiding the news and making stuff up. Shock. — Bry10ac (@BryanElam) July 9, 2019

Bet you can’t recite the pledge of allegiance — whiskey shakes (@vodge55) July 9, 2019

his capitalization still baffles me two bucks that trump doesn’t know all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) July 9, 2019

One council has voted to remove the necessity to recite the pledge at every council meeting. There’s no ban on reciting the pledge. — dogbert (@wgloipp) July 9, 2019

Holy. Fucking. Shit. What’s next to distract from the #EpsteinBlackBook— the War on Christmas??? — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) July 9, 2019

Do you even know where Minnesota is? 🧐 — 💀🎶Christy😈👻 (@Joie1836) July 9, 2019

Gaslighting. No one is taking away a right to say the pledge. They removed it from their council meetings. — Walter Sparrow (@WalterSparrow4) July 9, 2019