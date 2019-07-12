Trump scorched by conservative commentator for what he absolutely refuses to say about Jeffrey Epstein

During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Republican political adviser and conservative commentator Susan Del Percio took a shot at Donald Trump for only going as far as to say he was “not a fan” of former friend Jeffrey Epstein –and stopping there.

Following a bonkers press availability outside at the White House where the president praised outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who is stepping down after being drawn in deeper into the recent arrest of accused child trafficker Epstein, it was pointed out that president had harsh words for former Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) but couldn’t bring himself to say much about Epstein.

“How is it possible that he has not called out Epstein?” an obviously aggravated Del Percio insisted. “He says ”I’m not a fan.’ He should be calling him out for the crimes he’s accused of.”

“He has no problem going after other people,” she continued. “This goes to a bigger problem and why he’s hurting so much with suburban woman. He’s a misogynist who only stands behind men and says, ‘Oh, I don’t know, they say they didn’t do it.’ This is just another example.”

