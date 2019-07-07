Trump snaps at ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ after new poll shows president trailing him by 10 points

Donald Trump launched a new attack on former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday just hours after a new poll showed the president was trailing Biden by 10 points in a possible 2020 match-up.

Writing on Twitter, Trump stated, “Sleepy Joe Biden just admitted he worked with segregationists and separately, has already been very plain about the fact that he will be substantially raising everyone’s taxes if he becomes president. Ridiculously, all Democrats want to substantially raise taxes!”

Trump’s tweet followed reporting that Biden has 53 percent support in the Washington Post/ABC News poll, compared to Trump’s 43 percent. Just 3 percent are undecided.

You can see Trump’s tweet below:

Sleepy Joe Biden just admitted he worked with segregationists and separately, has already been very plain about the fact that he will be substantially raising everyone’s taxes if he becomes president. Ridiculously, all Democrats want to substantially raise taxes! ADVERTISEMENT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019