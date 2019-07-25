Trump Super PAC donors bragged to investor about political ties to Trumpworld: report

The stories of corruption related to various Trump world enterprises continue to proliferate three years into Donald Trump’s presidency.

In the Daily Beast Thursday, investigative journalist Lachlan Markay reported that executives who worked for a corporate donor to President Donald Trump’s official super PAC boasted about their connections to key figures in Trump’s orbit.

According a lawsuit by investor Felix Vulis, in September of 2018, three executives with the company Global Energy Producers (GEP), an exporter of natural gas, met with him to solicit a loan. They were in the process of growing their business, with the goal of becoming the largest exporter in the U.S.

The lawsuit claims they bragged that a company contribution to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had earned them substantial goodwill with the Florida lawmaker. They also boasted about their relationships with various people linked to Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House aide Nick Ayers.

Vulis is suing the three exectives for failing to return a $100,000 loan they promised to repay in two months.