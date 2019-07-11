Trump uses slur to praise right wing social media extremists for unbelievable’ posts at White House ‘Summit’
President Donald Trump’s “social media summit” was open to the press for only part of the time but some images, video, and stories managed to get out, and it seems like the summit was more remedial than advanced.
Trump praised attendees – reportedly mostly right wing extremists, Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and bigots – for the “unbelievable” “crap” they post.
Really:
TRUMP at White House social media event: “The crap you think of is unbelievable!” pic.twitter.com/vxOxIZ8XAP
It’s impossible to know what “crap” the President was referring to but it would not be a stretch to presume he’s talking about conspiracy theories, fake news, and false attacks on the left.
It’s unclear why the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was invited
As some predicted the “summit” – which did not include any representatives from actual social media platforms – was an opportunity for Trump to complain about how unfair social media platforms are to him (which they are not).
Here’s the president alleging that Twitter officials are engaged in a massive conspiracy to reduce his number of followers pic.twitter.com/PvIBaFe5RA
CNN’s Daniel Dale:
Trump: “There’s no doubt in my mind that I should have millions and millions – I have millions of people, so many people I wouldn’t believe it, but I know that we’ve been blocked, People come up to me and they say, ‘Sir, I can’t get you. I can’t follow you.'”ADVERTISEMENT
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 11, 2019
Conservative social media producer Caleb Hull noted the Trump White House’s inability to spell:
In one of their printed out definitions, they spelled “Publicly” wrong 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ow4MTsex6X
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 11, 2019
Trump has his tweets printed out at the White House Social Media Summit. pic.twitter.com/xx5wio65Lc
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 11, 2019
The WH lists demonetization as a verb in their definition print out.
It’s a noun. pic.twitter.com/ETxgaFw9yO
