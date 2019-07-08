Trump went ‘nuts’ after Kellyanne Conway coughed during 2016 campaign blowup: report

In a report on Donald Trump’s admitted germaphobia, Politico reveals that the president pitched a fit when then-campaign manager Kellyanne Conway coughed during a meeting on 2016 campaign expenditures and then stormed out of the room.

Calling Trump the “Purell president,” Politico recounts Trump’s obsession with germs; choosing to avoid shaking hands with people and obsessively using anti-bacterial gels on his hands when forced to do so.

While it had widely been reported that the president ordered acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney out of the Oval Office during an ABC interview after Mulvaney coughed, the report highlighted another episode that compelled Trump to leave the room in a huff.

According to the report, “After the 2016 campaign, Trump heard about a report that showed the Trump campaign had paid almost $94 million to Giles-Parscale, the company of its digital media director, Brad Parscale. Trump came down to the campaign headquarters on the 14th floor of Trump Tower to dress down Parscale, according to a campaign official familiar with the events.”

“Trump demanded Parscale tell him where his money went, why so much money went through his account and how much of it he was keeping for himself,” the report continues, adding that former deputy campaign manager David Bossie attempted to defend Parscale from the furious president.

The meeting abruptly ended, sources told Politico, when, “Kellyanne Conway, who had been campaign manager, made similar points but then she coughed — causing Trump to go ‘nuts’ and soon leave the area.”

