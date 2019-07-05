Quantcast
Trump's disastrous July 4th speech walloped as 'middle-school story time from hell' in brutal takedown

1 min ago

President Donald Trump sounded more like his eldest daughter than his namesake son in his Fourth of July address — but the speech still landed flat, according to writer Molly Jong-Fast.

In her column for The Daily Beast, Jong-Fast gave the president meager credit for sticking to the speech he saw on his Teleprompter, but she said those words were dully written and dutifully read.

“It was a speech that had all the excitement of an excerpt from one of Bill O’Reilly’s YA history books,” Jong-Fast wrote. “It was middle-school story time from hell.”

The president lacks the oratorial skills to deliver a “not-so-insane” speech, Jong-Fast wrote, and she said Trump’s glancing look at American values only served to highlight all the norms he’s crushed.

“It was a relief that the president stuck to the script, delivering a drone-like Ivanka-esque speech and not a scary Don Jr.-style speech,” Jong-Fast wrote, “that he didn’t make the event more political than it already was; that he didn’t, you know, start a war.”

“It was one of Trump’s least bonkers speeches,” she wrote. “It didn’t encourage violence! He didn’t lead chants of ‘CNN sucks.’ He didn’t talk about how much he loves Robert E. Lee. There were some gaffes — like his mention of airports during the war of 1812 — but maybe that was just to let us know we weren’t in some alternate reality.”


Trump wanted a big patriotic spectacle — but all he got was a damp firecracker

1 min ago

July 5, 2019

One of the more insignificant myths of the Donald Trump presidency is the one that claims he was inspired to order a magnificent military parade in Washington after viewing the Bastille Day celebration in France in 2017. It's true that Trump was excited by that parade was very excited by it and started making plans for a D.C. version on his way to the airport in Paris. But Trump had wanted the big tanks and marching soldiers and flyovers well before that.

Paul Krugman trashes Trump's 'arrogance and ignorance' on trade that has left 'everyone poorer'

35 mins ago

July 5, 2019

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman took a look at Donald Trump trade wars -- which the president said he could easily win -- and declared them a failure that have helped no one and instead "left everyone poorer."

According to the columnist, the president's assertion that "trade wars are easy to win" will "go down in the history books as a classic utterance — but not in a good way. Instead it will go alongside Dick Cheney’s prediction, on the eve of the Iraq war, that 'we will, in fact, be welcomed as liberators.' That is, it will be used to illustrate the arrogance and ignorance that so often drives crucial policy decisions."

The Republican Party was founded to stop the expansion of slavery — so why is it so right-wing today?

1 hour ago

July 5, 2019

We take it for granted in 2019 that the Republican Party is America's primary vehicle for political conservatism, but that was not always the case. To understand how the Republican Party became associated with right-wing politics — and, for that matter, how the Democratic Party became associated with a left-wing, progressive philosophy — it is essential to understand the history of the Grand Old Party.

1. The Grand Old Party actually is not the older of the two major political parties.

The Democratic Party was founded in 1828 and existed, at the time, to promote the ideals articulated by President Thomas Jefferson supporting an agrarian society and a small government to support it. The party's genesis could be traced back to the disintegration of the Democratic-Republican Party, which had briefly enjoyed one-party rule in the U.S. after the Federalist Party collapsed due to a series of controversies. The same year the party was founded, the Democrats nominated and elected their first president, Andrew Jackson, who updated Jeffersonianism to the conditions of an increasingly industrialized America.

