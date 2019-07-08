Trump’s personal pastor thinks everywhere she stands is sanctioned as holy — including the White House
President Donald Trump’s favorite pastor believes that she is such a powerful figure that wherever she stands should be sanctioned as holy ground.
During a recent appearance in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Paula White told a church crowd that she is officially proclaiming the White House “holy ground,” not because of her favorite politician, but because of her. According to RightWingWatch, White thinks wherever she goes is holy.
“The church is Christ’s body in which he speaks and acts and by which he fills everything, including the White House, including government halls,” White told the crowd.
“How does he do that?” she asked. “He does that through you. He does that through me. Wherever I go, God rules. When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds. When I walked in The River, God walked in The River. When I go in the dry cleaners, that dry cleaning place becomes holy. I have every right and authority to declare the White House as holy ground because I was standing there and where I stand is holy.”
White was outed for a scam in which she sold resurrection stones that would give the buyer everlasting life. She also has been accused of stealing from her own collection plate by a fellow pastor.
Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace plan is already a complete failure: Israeli parliamentarian
An Israeli lawmaker said Jared Kushner's proposed peace plan was a complete failure, and he said Palestinians will unite in opposition to the so-called "deal of the century."
Yousef Jabareen, an Israeli member of parliament who will serve on the Arab-dominated Joint List in September’s elections, said Kushner's deal does nothing to advance the cause of citizens living in Gaza or the West Bank, reported the Express.
“We believe that any initiative that denies the Palestinians the right for a sovereign independent state alongside Israel should be rejected," Jabareen told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, what we have been hearing from the Trump administration is talk about the economic aspects of the conflict, but nothing about the politics."
Jeffrey Epstein pleads not guilty on all charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy
Jeffrey Epstein on Monday reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.
Observers at the New York court hearing described Epstein as looking disheveled.
Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jeffrey Epstein kept labeled photos of nude underage girls in his Manhattan mansion: Court documents
FBI agents found an enormous cache of photos showing nude underage girls at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion, according to court documents.
Investigators executed a search warrant over the weekend at Epstein's Manhattan home, where they allegedly found evidence of child pornography, according to a bail memorandum submitted Monday in federal court.
The document shows that investigators found evidence that matched the recollection of alleged child trafficking victims, and a large number of labeled files containing nude photos.