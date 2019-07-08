Trump’s personal pastor thinks everywhere she stands is sanctioned as holy — including the White House

President Donald Trump’s favorite pastor believes that she is such a powerful figure that wherever she stands should be sanctioned as holy ground.

During a recent appearance in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Paula White told a church crowd that she is officially proclaiming the White House “holy ground,” not because of her favorite politician, but because of her. According to RightWingWatch, White thinks wherever she goes is holy.

“The church is Christ’s body in which he speaks and acts and by which he fills everything, including the White House, including government halls,” White told the crowd.

“How does he do that?” she asked. “He does that through you. He does that through me. Wherever I go, God rules. When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds. When I walked in The River, God walked in The River. When I go in the dry cleaners, that dry cleaning place becomes holy. I have every right and authority to declare the White House as holy ground because I was standing there and where I stand is holy.”

White was outed for a scam in which she sold resurrection stones that would give the buyer everlasting life. She also has been accused of stealing from her own collection plate by a fellow pastor.

Watch White’s clip below via RigthWingWatch:

Paula White: The White House Is 'Holy Ground' Because 'Where I Stand Is Holy' from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.