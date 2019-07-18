Quantcast
Trump’s racist screed against Omar was scripted and came off the teleprompter: CNN’s Camerota

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said that Americans can expect more bashing of non-white lawmakers like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from now to election day in 2020 because Donald Trump’s campaign is going to be all about race.

Responding to the president’s rally in North Carolina that even CNN’s chyron referred to as “ugly,” the journalist said Trump’s campaign has flipped from touting the economy to one that is race-based — and it is all because of Trump’s racist tweets from last Sunday.

With host Alisyn Camerota noting that Trump’s Wednesday night comments on Omar — that led to a “send her back” chant from the crowd — were read straight from the teleprompter, and not off-the-cuff, Haberman said this is the first wave of Trump’s revved-up campaign for re-election.

“What happened last night at the rally was so instructive, I think,” host Camerota began. “He was going after these congresswomen in incendiary ways, and it was on teleprompter — he wasn’t just riffing. That means the incendiary stuff was written down, and that means they thought about it because it is a campaign strategy.”

“It’s not as if stoking racial tension has never been done before and it’s never worked before,” Haberman conceded. “Politicians do it because it works. Very few people run for re-election as incumbent presidents with an economy like this without talking about it, which is what this president does.”

“Yes, it is now a strategy,” she continued. “This was not a strategy when he tweeted this out on Sunday about they should go back to where they came from. He tweeted something as a visceral reaction to something he was reading and they had to reverse-engineer this as a plot of genius.”

“Look, he ran a campaign of division and stoking tensions and inflaming tensions in 2016. He’s going to make that look like a quiet stroll through the park based on yesterday,” she added.

Watch below:

