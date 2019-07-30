Trump’s story about almost dying in a helicopter crash is a lie: Former Trump Org exec

President Donald Trump made up a “total lie” about almost dying in a helicopter crash, a former Trump Organization executive explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

“The Beat” host Ari Melber interviewed Barbara Res about Trump’s contention that he was at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Trump claim has been debunked by multiple people.

“I’m going to tell you a little story,” Res said. “We had a tragedy in the Trump Organization. There were three people, two top executives of the Atlantic City casinos and one very high up gentleman. And they came to New York for a press conference at the plaza, they were plugging a fight. And then they went back to Atlantic City and the helicopter crashed and they all died.”

“And it was a horror. It was a horror for everybody,” she continued.

“It wasn’t very long after that that he was putting out the word that he was supposed to be on that plane or that helicopter, and he didn’t at the last minute, he got pulled off the plane, in other words, he’d be dead now,” she explained.

“Total — total lie,” she declared. “Making himself part of the story, a very important story and undermining the fact that three people died, just like he is undermining what happened in 9/11 by exploiting it.”

