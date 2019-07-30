Trump’s story about almost dying in a helicopter crash is a lie: Former Trump Org exec
President Donald Trump made up a “total lie” about almost dying in a helicopter crash, a former Trump Organization executive explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.
“The Beat” host Ari Melber interviewed Barbara Res about Trump’s contention that he was at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Trump claim has been debunked by multiple people.
“I’m going to tell you a little story,” Res said. “We had a tragedy in the Trump Organization. There were three people, two top executives of the Atlantic City casinos and one very high up gentleman. And they came to New York for a press conference at the plaza, they were plugging a fight. And then they went back to Atlantic City and the helicopter crashed and they all died.”
“And it was a horror. It was a horror for everybody,” she continued.
“It wasn’t very long after that that he was putting out the word that he was supposed to be on that plane or that helicopter, and he didn’t at the last minute, he got pulled off the plane, in other words, he’d be dead now,” she explained.
“Total — total lie,” she declared. “Making himself part of the story, a very important story and undermining the fact that three people died, just like he is undermining what happened in 9/11 by exploiting it.”
2020 Election
‘This isn’t funny’: Warren tells Dems to ‘stop using Republican talking points’ on Medicare for All
At the second round of debates among the Democrats seeking the White House in 2020, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) scolded conservative Democrats for using Republican talking points against Medicare for All.
"Look, let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do," Warren said to applause.
"And we should stop using Republican talking points in order to talk with each other about how to best provide that health care," she urged.
Now I want to have a chance to tell the story about my friend Eddie Barken, he is 35 years old. He has a wife Rachel and a cute little boy named Carl. He also has ALS and it’s killing him, and he has health insurance, good health insurance and it's not nearly enough," she said, before moderator Jake Tapper interrupted her.
Breaking Banner
Internet freaks out about mysterious blotch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead
As the first round of the second series of Democratic debates began, the opening statements of each candidate were relatively unremarkable. However, there was one thing that social media quickly became obsessed with: a strange dark blotch on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's forehead:
Is that a speck of salsa mixed with ranch on Pete Buttigieg’s forehead? #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/yihP0msRVx
— Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) July 31, 2019
Breaking Banner
Bill O’Reilly can’t tell the difference between Ohio congressman and New York Mayor
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly had a tough time during the Democratic debate on CNN Tuesday night.
As the candidates made opening statements, O'Reilly took a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wasn't standing on the stage.
"No hand on heart for De Blasio during Star Spangled Banner in true communist tradition," O'Reilly said.
Presumably, O'Reilly meant Tim Ryan, who is also very tall, but ten years de Blasio's junior. The two are both polling relatively low, but de Blasio is generally despised by voters in New York City right now. Ryan has been in Congress since 2003.