GOP strategist who worked for Mayor Giuliani denies Trump ever visited Ground Zero after 9/11

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was fact-checked on Monday by a top Republican strategist over the commander-in-chief’s claim that he spent “a lot of time” at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers, and other first responders,” Trump said. “And I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Following the attacks, GOP strategist John Weaver was brought on “to help the city with communication efforts,” The New York Times reported.

“I was in NYC working with city from 9/12 onward out of pier and at Ground Zero each day. Team I headed and worked with had oversight of political leaders from here and around the world, celebrities and business leaders, and media who wanted access to or near WTC,” Weaver explained.

“No Trump. Not once,” he said.

He added the hashtag #Liar.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maggie Haberman also debunked Trump’s falsehood.

