War between Trump kids and Ivana’s ex-husband began after Don Jr made a bizarre toast at their Mar-a-Lago wedding

Published

21 mins ago

on

According to a report for the New York Post’s Page Six, the war between Donald Trump’s children and Ivana Trump’s ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi started the day she married him, after Don Jr. made a bizarre toast at their wedding reception.

Last week it was reported that Rubicondi had referred to the Trump children, — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — as “garbage,” while singling out Donald Trump’s namesake by saying, “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk.”

In an updated report from the New York Daily News –in a report from 2008 — an offensive toast by Don Jr. likely began the family feud.

“Donald Trump Jr. threatening to kill his new stepfather wasn’t the most romantic part of Ivana Trump’s wedding to Rossano Rubicondi on Saturday. But it was the most fun!” gossip columnist Ben Widdicombe reported at the time.

“We are a construction company and we have job sites, we lose people,” Don Jr. joked during his toast as his father stuck to the sidelines with his latest wife at the time, Melania. “You better treat her right, because I have a .45 and a shovel.”

According to Widdicombe’s report, “The eldest son of Donald and Ivana Trump had given his mother away (with brother Eric) just a few hours before. But at the reception in the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago, it fell to him to deliver a bawdy speech that also dwelled upon his mother’s ‘great boobs.'”

The original report also notes that Trump “had charged Ivana the wholesale price of $700,000 for the wedding at his Florida estate – forsaking his normal profit at a retail price of $1.3 million.”

You can read more from the original gossip column here.

