WATCH: Drags queens use hand fans to shut down Proud Boys at poorly attended alt-right rally
Drag queens used hand fans to protest the alt-right at a Proud Boys rally in Washington, DC on Saturday.
There was even doubt that the rally would take place, after a cocaine sex scandal involving an organizer’s girlfriend.
While the event, billed as a “Demand Free Speech Rally,” did occur, it shut down an hour earlier than scheduled after being outnumbered by anti-fascist activists.
Video: Drag queens use hand fans to drown out a far-right media host who had been antagonizing #AllOutDC protest crowd pic.twitter.com/sypEKxKguK
