WATCH: Drags queens use hand fans to shut down Proud Boys at poorly attended alt-right rally

1 min ago

Drag queens used hand fans to protest the alt-right at a Proud Boys rally in Washington, DC on Saturday.

There was even doubt that the rally would take place, after a cocaine sex scandal involving an organizer’s girlfriend.

While the event, billed as a “Demand Free Speech Rally,” did occur, it shut down an hour earlier than scheduled after being outnumbered by anti-fascist activists.


Internet mocks ‘weirdass’ Melania statue near her hometown: ‘Really captured her personality’

10 mins ago

July 6, 2019

This week, First Lady Melania Trump was honored with a statue carved from a tree near her hometown in Slovenia:

A rough-hewn carving of Melania Trump in her hometown is making waves. https://t.co/BPirMMJFRD

— HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 6, 2019

As images of the roughly-hewn wood sculpture made the rounds on social media, commenters laughed about its appearance and cracked jokes:

Arizona man admits he stabbed and killed teen over rap music that made him feel ‘unsafe’: report

27 mins ago

July 6, 2019

A white Arizona man accused of murdering a teenager has said the killing was over rap music, the Arizona Republic reports.

"The suspect, 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams, admitted to stabbing the teenager at about 1:42 a.m. Thursday after he heard him playing rap music in his vehicle in the Circle K parking lot, according to police records filed in Superior Court," the newspaper reported.

Here’s two reasons why Republican Sen. Susan Collins will struggle to be re-elected in 2020

56 mins ago

July 6, 2019

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has technically not decided yet whether she intends to run for another term in office — she will formally make that announcement in the fall — but for the time being, she is behaving as though she is.

On paper, if she does go through with it, as everyone assumes she will, she shouldn't have much trouble winning re-election — Maine is a Democratic-leaning state, but she has always won by respectable amounts — 68 percent in 2014 — and carried large numbers of liberals and Democrats, due to her more moderate record on health care, abortion rights, and LGBTQ issues.

