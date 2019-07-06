Quantcast
WATCH: LA news anchors react in horror as 7.1 earthquake rattles studio

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two news anchors in Los Angeles reacted in barely controlled panic as a 7.1 earthquake located  outside of LA rattled their studio , driving one of the to take shelter under the desk.

While anchoring KCAL’s  Friday night broadcast, Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez reacted as the earthquake struck as Donchety reported “We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”

As the studio continued to shake she grabbed her partner’s arm as they both looked up, before she added, “This is a very strong earthquake. 8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan,” at which point she disappeared from view.

Watch below via Twitter:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Retired general destroys ‘narcissist’ Trump for putting on America’s first ‘angry 4th of July’ celebration

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former General Barry McCaffrey lashed out at Donald Trump for "hijacking" the Washington, D.C., Fourth of July celebration for his own purposes.

Speaking with host David Gura, the retired general said he appreciated how the military hardware was given its due -- but not how it was misused by Trump.

Asked by Gura what the event said to him, McCaffrey got right to the point.

"Part of it says nothing has changed," the retired general said. "Mr. Trump hijacked an event with a sort of a narcissistic display for his own political purposes."

Trump’s fake patriotism was sophomoric and insulting — so of course his supporters loved it

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech was sophomoric. The fly-overs were anemic. The pairs of Bradley fighting vehicles and M1-A2 tanks were practically invisible. Everyone was soaked to the skin. They even played the hoary redneck anthem, “I’m Proud to Be an American.”

But the crowd loved it. Trump told them the Declaration of Independence was written on “parchment.” They clapped. He told them Lewis and Clark went on a “perilous expedition.” They cheered. He told them that “devotion to our founding ideals led American patriots to abolish the evils of slavery, secure civil rights and expand the blessings of liberty to all Americans.” They cheered some more. He reassured them that this country is “the most exceptional nation in the history of the world, and our nation is stronger today than it ever was before and it is its strongest now.” They cheered and waved flags and chanted “USA! USA! USA!” Trump stood there nodding his head, and they cheered and chanted some more.

