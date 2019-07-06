WATCH: LA news anchors react in horror as 7.1 earthquake rattles studio

Two news anchors in Los Angeles reacted in barely controlled panic as a 7.1 earthquake located outside of LA rattled their studio , driving one of the to take shelter under the desk.

While anchoring KCAL’s Friday night broadcast, Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez reacted as the earthquake struck as Donchety reported “We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”

As the studio continued to shake she grabbed her partner’s arm as they both looked up, before she added, “This is a very strong earthquake. 8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan,” at which point she disappeared from view.

Watch below via Twitter: