WATCH: Live coverage of Trump addressing the nation on the 4th of July from his private Mall party

President Donald Trump is expected to address the country late Thursday as part of his Salute To America July Fourth celebration on the Mall in Washington D.C.

The event, which will conclude with fireworks will also feature a concert as well as flyover appearances by the Navy’s Blue Angels, and possibly one of the planes used in the fleet for Air Force One — the presidential plane.

The president will be speaking from an area secured by his administration where he is holding a ticketed — and controversial –private Fourth of July event.

