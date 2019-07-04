WATCH: Live coverage of Trump addressing the nation on the 4th of July from his private Mall party
President Donald Trump is expected to address the country late Thursday as part of his Salute To America July Fourth celebration on the Mall in Washington D.C.
The event, which will conclude with fireworks will also feature a concert as well as flyover appearances by the Navy’s Blue Angels, and possibly one of the planes used in the fleet for Air Force One — the presidential plane.
The president will be speaking from an area secured by his administration where he is holding a ticketed — and controversial –private Fourth of July event.

Military veterans call for Trump impeachment in epic Fourth of July video: ‘I feel deeply betrayed’
Democratic members of Congress such as Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Rashida Tlaib aren’t the only ones calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A group of U.S. military veterans is asking for the president to be impeached in a video released on the Fourth of July 2019.
The group is Common Defense, which was founded by U.S. Army veteran José Vasquez in 2016 to voice his opposition to Trump. For the anti-Trump video, Common Defense joined forces with another group, Need to Impeach.
“I served almost 15 years in the Army, and I feel deeply betrayed,” Vasquez declares in the video. “Our democracy is under attack, and we want to make sure that we protect it.”
Trump girds for July 4 bash starring himself
President Donald Trump prepared Thursday to host an Independence Day show like no other, featuring a speech from the Lincoln Memorial, a display of military tanks and jets roaring over Washington in what critics deride as a tax-payer-funded exercise in glorifying himself.
The July 4 holiday is widely celebrated as a patriotic but apolitical and non-partisan homage to America's founding, and presidents usually stay out of the limelight or even leave town for the day.
But Trump, the tradition-shattering former real estate mogul seeking re-election next year, will break with another norm: He will deliver a speech at the storied steps of the Lincoln Memorial, from a stage draped in red, white and blue.