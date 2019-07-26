Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: The president spent Friday night thanking patrons at Trump Hotel DC

Published

35 mins ago

on

The president of the United States spent Friday evening at Trump Hotel Washington DC.

Video shows President Donald Trump walking through his hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office. He was joined by Melania Trump.

Trump thanked his patrons as he shook hands.

In June, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that a lawsuit could proceed that argues Trump’s business interests violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican senator from Kentucky caught helping Russia — and it wasn’t Moscow Mitch this time

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been highly criticized for blocking the U.S. Senate from voting on election security bills.

One intelligence expert suggested McConnell's position occurred because of a "bribe" from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has promised to build an aluminum smelting plant in Kentucky.

The bluegrass state's other Republican senator, Rand Paul, is now also going to bat for Russia -- and the same promised plant in Kentucky may have played a role.

Continue Reading

Facebook

WATCH: The president spent Friday night thanking patrons at Trump Hotel DC

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

The president of the United States spent Friday evening at Trump Hotel Washington DC.

Video shows President Donald Trump walking through his hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office. He was joined by Melania Trump.

Trump thanked his patrons as he shook hands.

In June, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that a lawsuit could proceed that argues Trump's business interests violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Watch:

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

‘Moscow Mitch’ is refusing to protect elections from Russia after ‘bribe’ from oligarch: Intel expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is likely blocking election security bills because he received a "bribe" from a Russian oligarch, an intelligence expert explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"All In" host Chris Hayes interviewed Malcolm Nance about the latest developments in DC. Nance is the author of the 2018 book The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West.

"On Tuesday, FBI Director Chris Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and said that Russia is still intent on interfering in our elections. On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified for about seven hours, largely about Russia’s sabotage of our campaign and election. And then yesterday, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a stunning report on Russia’s 2016 election interference," Hayes reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image