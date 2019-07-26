WATCH: The president spent Friday night thanking patrons at Trump Hotel DC
The president of the United States spent Friday evening at Trump Hotel Washington DC.
Video shows President Donald Trump walking through his hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office. He was joined by Melania Trump.
Trump thanked his patrons as he shook hands.
In June, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that a lawsuit could proceed that argues Trump’s business interests violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.
Watch:
President Trump and the First Lady arriving at the Trump Hotel for dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/lWq1HzSlsu
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 27, 2019
