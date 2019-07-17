WATCH: Trump’s North Carolina rally where he’ll explain why he’s not a racist
President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to a North Carolina audience Wednesday. The rally was designed to respond to the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller, but after the hearing date was moved, it left Trump without an adversary.
After starting a fight with four Congresswoman of color, Trump is now expected to justify his tweets telling the women to go back where they came from. The Trump campaign has struggled to convince Americans that Trump never said those words, instead, he told the women to leave the U.S. if he doesn’t like it. The phrase is a racist trope typically used by white nationalists.
Since Trump tweeted the comments Sunday, political commentators have noted that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, presumes that America isn’t great, and he should follow his own advice if he’d displeased with the United States.
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST, though sometimes Trump can run behind. You can watch the video below:
US House of Representatives kills attempt to impeach Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives by a wide margin just voted to not take action on a resolution to consider impeaching President Donald Trump over his racist remarks. The forced vote, which is still ongoing, currently stands at 331 in favor of "tabling," or putting aside, the motion, and 93 voting against tabling, meaning 93 voting to consider the motion.
The motion was brought by Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has been trying to impeach President Trump.This is the first time the House has weighed in officially on the issue.
Some who support impeachment voted against the motion, saying it needs to go through proper channels, generally the House Judiciary Committee.
‘Fat people don’t wear shorts’: North Carolina girl goes viral after being body shamed in church
On Wednesday, WCTI News Channel 12 reported on a viral video circulating of a girl in North Carolina being body-shamed at her own church by a community leader.
"She had came [sic] in and said you're too fat to wear those shorts, fat girls don't wear shorts," said 19-year-old Jenna Munger, describing the encounter, which happened as she was visiting the restroom while singing in the church choir.
On the video, which has already gathered more than 5 million views, the woman can be heard saying, "She's a chubby girl, but she's got a dress on that's appropriate; it comes down to the top of her knees."
Trump administration diverts development aid meant for Guatemala and Honduras to boost Venezuela’s Guaido
President Donald Trump's administration is diverting nearly $42 million intended for development aid in Guatemala and Honduras to support Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido, including staff salaries, an internal document showed.
In a memo obtained by AFP, the US Agency for International Development called Venezuela's political crisis "a significant, exigent event in the US national interest" that required a switch in $41.9 million in funds.
The United States and more than 50 other countries recognize Guaido as president of Venezuela, but leftist leader Nicolas Maduro remains in power despite nearly half a year of international efforts.