WATCH: Trump’s North Carolina rally where he’ll explain why he’s not a racist

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech to a North Carolina audience Wednesday. The rally was designed to respond to the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller, but after the hearing date was moved, it left Trump without an adversary.

After starting a fight with four Congresswoman of color, Trump is now expected to justify his tweets telling the women to go back where they came from. The Trump campaign has struggled to convince Americans that Trump never said those words, instead, he told the women to leave the U.S. if he doesn’t like it. The phrase is a racist trope typically used by white nationalists.

Since Trump tweeted the comments Sunday, political commentators have noted that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, presumes that America isn’t great, and he should follow his own advice if he’d displeased with the United States.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST, though sometimes Trump can run behind. You can watch the video below: