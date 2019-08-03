America is ‘under attack from white nationalist terrorism’: Mayor Pete Buttigieg

South Bend South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on Saturday that America was “under attack” from white nationalist terrorism.

Authorities announced that 20 people were murdered and another 26 wounded in the massacre. The gunman is suspected to have written a manifesto described as “wildly anti-immigrant.”

“Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil,” South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter.

He wasn’t the only presidential candidate to refer to the mass shooting as terrorism.

‘Again, and again, and again, and again, and again…and nothing in response. This is domestic terrorism going unchecked and it’s complete madness. My heart is with El Paso and all the victims and their families,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said.

