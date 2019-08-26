As White House dismisses planetary emergency as ‘niche’ issue, Trump skips G7 climate meeting
At the meeting the U.S. president didn’t attend, world leaders agreed to a $20 million package to fight the fires currently ravaging the Amazon rainforest
After White House officials accused world leaders of attempting to embarrass U.S. President Donald Trump by focusing on the climate crisis at the G7 summit in France, Trump on Monday skipped a session on climate, oceans, and biodiversity during which representatives agreed to a $20 million package to help fight fires that have been ravaging the Amazon rainforest for weeks.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Trump did not show up to the session. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said a senior Trump administration official attended the meeting in the president’s place.
After the climate session concluded, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he made it to the meeting.
“I’m going to. In fact, it’s going to be in a little while,” said the U.S. president, seemingly unaware the session had already taken place.
As The Hill reported, “It was unclear if he heard a reporter who noted the session had just happened.”
Q: "Mr. President were you able to attend the working session on climate and oceans earlier?" Trump: "Were having it in a little while. Q: "no, it just happened."
Trump went on to falsely claim the U.S. is “right now having the cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet.”
Watch:
Asked what his climate message is at the G7, Trump falsely claims "we are right now having the cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet." Neither claim is true.
As The Guardian reported Saturday, Trump aides accused Macron attempting to “embarrass his U.S. counterpart by making the summit focus on ‘niche issues’ such as climate change,” which the U.S. president has described as a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.
Trump officials, according to The Guardian, complained “the summit had moved from core issues such as global economics and trade to ‘niche issues’ such as climate change, gender equality, and development in Africa.”
Trump brags for 2 minutes in ‘commercial’ push to hold next year’s G7 at his troubled Miami golf resort
For the past few days President Donald Trump has been at the annual meeting of G7 leaders, taking time to post massive tweetstorms, attacking China, and skipping critical meetings on climate change and the fires destroying the Amazon – meetings that were attended by the other six top leaders. This year’s G7 was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party's 2020 presidential candidate -- but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.
As Tomasky explains it, "On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign."
Trump-backing conservative all but begs the president to drop out before he gets the GOP killed in 2020
Conservative activist Erick Erickson, who refused to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 before subsequently endorsing his 2020 reelection bid, once again seems to be second guessing his decision to back the president.
Writing at his website The Resurgent, Erickson argues that the president's trade war is putting the Republican Party in grave peril ahead of the 2020 elections.
"Right now, the President seems intent on screwing with suburbia’s 401(K)’s and, should he be successful, suburbia will screw him at the ballot box," Erickson writes. "On top of all of that, our President has decided to start a trade war against a nation led by a dictator who does not have to stand for re-election and has 1 billion people to generate internal Chinese demand for Chinese goods instead of depending on the United States. The Chinese communist dictator does not have to stand before voters and has a complete arsenal of economic tools at his singular disposal in order to wreck Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s election prospects."