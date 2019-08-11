Quantcast
Former mobster says Bill Barr made a secret visit to jail before Epstein’s death: ‘Something’s not right there’

2 hours ago

A New York Post report on Sunday hinted that Attorney General Bill Barr may have visited the prison where Jeffrey Epstein was being held before he allegedly committed suicide.

Lewis Kasman, a former mobster and top associated of John Gotti Sr., told the Post that Barr made a secret visit to Metropolitan Correctional Center two weeks ago “about the time Epstein was found in his cell with bruises around his neck.”

See also: Epstein’s ‘bizarre’ treatment during jail stay filled with multiple oddities: Washington Post investigative reporter

“When does that happen?” Kasman asked. “The attorney general never visits jails. Something’s not right there.”

According to Kasman, the facility is “totally disgusting — worse than Guantanamo Bay.”

“There are roaches crawling all over you — in every orifice — when you sleep. The Bureau of Prisons’ answer to that is that they can’t spray. It’s toxic,” he added.

Kasman also speculated that Epstein could have paid for help to assist him in carrying out the suicide.

“There are cameras going 24/7 and they’re watching 24/7. Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly,” Kasman claimed. “That facility for years had issues of corruption, with correction officers bringing in food or cellphones for wealthy people.”

