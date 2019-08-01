‘Can I finish?’ Meghan McCain blows up over interruptions — as Whoopi Goldberg cracks up off-camera
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg guffawed after Meghan McCain blew up at Joy Behar for interrupting her Democratic debate analysis.
The conservative McCain, like many political observers, was baffled by the candidates’ focus on former President Barack Obama, saying he remained extremely popular among Democratic voters.
“Why was everybody going after Obama’s record?” she said. “That was surprising to me last night. He had one of the highest approval ratings of any modern president in history, and you are going to need him on the campaign trail, and you’re going to need his wife more. The more you attack him — that was the weirdest part to me last night.”
“One of my best friends texted me — ‘was Obama Republican and we were all just missing that?” she added. “That was absolutely bizarre.”
McCain said Jay Inslee and Julian Castro were the biggest losers of the debate’s second night, and she wondered why Inslee, the former Washington governor, was even running.
“He talks about climate change,” Behar said.
McCain said his performance was still “terrible,” and Behar tried to get in another comment.
“His message can be fine,” McCain said, “but his performance was garbage.”
Behar pointed out that Democratic candidates constantly talked about health care, but only Inslee focuses on climate change.
“Can I finish?” McCain said. “I thought we were going to talk about who did well and who didn’t.”
Behar pointed out that climate was arguably more important than health care, but McCain wanted to get back to her prepared analysis.
“Keep going, baby,” Goldberg said, giving McCain the green light.
McCain said she enjoyed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) attacking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Goldberg giggled off-camera.
“I think spending 10 hours of my life in the last two days watching these debates,” McCain said, glancing over at Goldberg, “I still want to see Elizabeth Warren and Biden go head to head. She was the strongest the night before, and Kamala didn’t show up the way she should have and could have, that she did in the first debate, and seeing the strongest candidate from both debates together is what the American public deserves.”
Breaking Banner
Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’
A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone's bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone's claim that he was being "selectively" prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment did not violate the Constitution.
Edward Snowden shares his story in new memoir that hits shelves in September
The exiled American whistleblower's Permanent Record is due to be released on the U.S.'s Constitution Day
Exiled American whistleblower Edward Snowden, who rattled the U.S. intelligence establishment and ignited a worldwide debate about surveillance by leaking classified documents in 2013, announced Thursday that his memoir, Permanent Record, is set to be published globally on Sept. 17.
"In Permanent Record, he tells his story for the very first time, bringing the reader along as he helps to create this system of mass surveillance, and then experiences the crisis of conscience that led him to try to bring it down," according to the publisher, Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, which operates under Macmillan Publishers.
Breaking Banner
Trump pal Tom Barrack was pocketing money from Saudis after 2016 transition meetings: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, close Donald Trump associate Tom Barrack was taking money from Saudi Arabian interests -- as well as meeting with them -- while he was also employed helping out the president's transition team.
The report states that Barrack -- who is also being investigated for his part in planning the president's inauguration -- was working both sides of the fence in 2016.
Pointing out that "Tom Barrack, the investor and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was an early advocate of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia," Bloomberg adds, "Barrack had pursued business across the Middle East for decades, but he hadn’t done a deal with the massive Saudi fund. That changed after Trump’s 2016 presidential run, a time when Barrack straddled multiple roles -- a leader of Colony [Capital Inc.], a campaign adviser and a key member of the presidential transition team."