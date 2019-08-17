Dick Cheney raising money for Trump’s re-election — with White House staffers Ivanka and Jared: report

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is raising money for President Donald Trump’s re-election at a fundraiser in a ritzy western resort town.

“Former vice president Richard B. Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), are to appear at a lunch fundraiser Monday in support of President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to an invitation to the event,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “The luncheon fundraiser in Jackson, Wyo., will feature White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as ‘special guests,’ according to the invitation, which was obtained by The Washington Post.”

The inclusion of White House staffers could cause another ethics scandal for the administration.

“The invitation does not list the official titles of Mulvaney and the president’s daughter and son-in-law, and it clarifies that ‘their participation in the event is not a solicitation of funds.’ A federal law prohibits administration officials from campaigning in their official capacities,” the newspaper noted.

In addition to those with taxpayer-funded jobs, the event will also feature some of Trump’s biggest public supporters.

“The senior executives of the RNC and Trump campaign who are expected at the fundraiser include RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr. National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts; and Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who is a senior adviser to the reelection campaign,” The Post reported.

With Trump’s relection campaign increasingly viewed as a hate group, there has been heightened focus on who attends such events.

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough has said that any business that donates to Trump is “complicit and endorses white supremacy.”

Any business that donates to Trump is complicit and endorses the white supremacy he espoused in Charlottesville, with his “send her back” chants, and by laughing at shouts that Hispanic immigrants should be shot. Donors’ names are on FEC reports. They are newsworthy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 6, 2019

Equinox and SoulCycle are under boycott after billionaire owner Stephen Ross held a fundraiser for Trump in the Hamptons.