Don Trump Jr compares Democratic lawmaker releasing public GOP donor info to Dayton shooter’s ‘kill list’
A Texas Democrat tweeted out public election information revealing top donors to President Donald Trump’s campaign — and conservatives are freaking out.
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), whose brother Julián Castro is running for the Democratic nomination, revealed the names of Republicans who had donated the maximum amount to Trump’s re-election campaign this year, and Fox News hosted the president’s son to complain.
“I’ve seen what these things do,” Donald Trump Jr. said, “with the Joaquin Castro craziness, putting out a list.”
Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of @BillMillerBarBQ, owner of the @HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc.
Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u
— Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019
The donor list came from publicly available information posted online, as required by law, but Trump Jr. compared Castro’s revelations to a “kill list” allegedly compiled as a high schooler by the 24-year-old gunman who killed nine people in Dayton.
“That list screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s list, right?” Trump Jr. said.
The president’s son then apparently mixed up Castro and his brother, the Democratic presidential hopeful.
“When a radical left-wing politician polling 0 percent does this for either attention or a call to action, it’s pretty scary,” Trump Jr. said. “That was same thing that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter did. People should be fed up with this nonsense.”
Holy shit. On Fox & Friends, Donald Trump Jr compares the list Joaquin Castro released of public info about who has donated to Trump with a mass shooter's kill list.
"That list sort of screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter's list, right? … it's pretty scary." pic.twitter.com/gZ1PYO94EI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2019
McConnell’s inaction in the face of gun violence angers Democrats and progressives calling for reform
As the nation calls for gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in 14 hours over the weekend, Democrats and activists are taking aim at Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to take action on the continuing gun violence crisis.
McConnell has refused to move forward on a number of bills from the Democratic Party-controlled House that currently sit on his desk awaiting a Senate vote.
“This is actually, literally in the hands of one person in terms of this legislative action, and it’s Mitch McConnell,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Tuesday. “And I would hope and pray that he understands that he actually has the power to do the right thing here.”
This Nixon-era memo shows how Republicans have been practicing white identity politics for decades
Conservatives often criticize the Democratic Party for playing "identity politics," which in their view involves appealing to voters based on their race, religion or ethnicity instead of appealing to a common identity as American citizens.
However, a 1971 memo written by one-time Nixon speechwriter Pat Buchanan demonstrates how Republicans have been practicing identity politics for decades.
In the memo, Buchanan makes an argument that Nixon's reelection campaign should all but write off black and Jewish voters and instead focus on what he describes as "minority" communities within white America -- that is, working-class Catholic voters of Irish, Italian, and Polish descent who had traditionally voted for Democrats.
‘You caused this’: Trump destroyed for attacking Democrats hours before heading to El Paso, Dayton to create ‘unity’
President Donald Trump is being vilified for lashing out at Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and framing the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter as a Democrat, just hours before he will travel to El Paso – O’Rourke’s hometown – and Dayton.
Trump largely ignored this past weekend’s two mass shootings, at least one of which was domestic terrorism, as he golfed at his Bedminster, New Jersey club. He made remarks to the American people Monday morning, however, promising to unify a grieving nation.
The President told all of America “we must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided.”