Don Trump Jr compares Democratic lawmaker releasing public GOP donor info to Dayton shooter’s ‘kill list’

A Texas Democrat tweeted out public election information revealing top donors to President Donald Trump’s campaign — and conservatives are freaking out.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), whose brother Julián Castro is running for the Democratic nomination, revealed the names of Republicans who had donated the maximum amount to Trump’s re-election campaign this year, and Fox News hosted the president’s son to complain.

“I’ve seen what these things do,” Donald Trump Jr. said, “with the Joaquin Castro craziness, putting out a list.”

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

The donor list came from publicly available information posted online, as required by law, but Trump Jr. compared Castro’s revelations to a “kill list” allegedly compiled as a high schooler by the 24-year-old gunman who killed nine people in Dayton.

“That list screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s list, right?” Trump Jr. said.

The president’s son then apparently mixed up Castro and his brother, the Democratic presidential hopeful.

“When a radical left-wing politician polling 0 percent does this for either attention or a call to action, it’s pretty scary,” Trump Jr. said. “That was same thing that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter did. People should be fed up with this nonsense.”

