El Paso hospital forced to call out Trump’s lie that surgeons left the operating room to see him

President Donald Trump bragged that he got an overwhelming welcome from Ohio and Texas when he went to visit survivors of the mass shootings before his latest vacation. Now, however, El Paso’s University Medical Center is being forced to dispute the president’s account of events.

“Not only did they meet with me, they were pouring out of the room. The doctors were coming out of the operating rooms. There were hundreds and hundreds of people all over the floor. You couldn’t even walk on it. So, you know, there’s a lot to happen,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Wednesday.

“At no time did, or would, physicians or staff leave active operating rooms during the presidential visit. Our priority is always patient care,” UMC spokesman Ryan Mielke told ABC-7.

The only survivor of the mass shooting who met with the president was the baby whose parents shielded her body, dying in the process. No one else wanted to meet with Trump.

When visiting the hospital, Trump bragged about a rally he held in the city where he had a “large” crowd.

“We could have sold it four times!” he told survivors. Trump doesn’t sell tickets to his rallies, they’re free.

