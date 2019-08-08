Elizabeth Warren: Trump is a white supremacist — and does ‘everything he can to stir up hatred’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined fellow Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in describing President Donald Trump as a white supremacist.

The Massachusetts Democrat agreed the president was a racist, and said he had emboldened other white supremacists, in an interview with the New York Times.

“Yes,” she told the reporter, without hesitation. “He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists. He’s done the wink and a nod. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.”

O’Rourke has also said he believes Trump is a white supremacist after a gunman targeting Hispanic people killed 21 shoppers at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, after allegedly posting an anti-immigrant screed online that echoed the president’s language.

“He’s dehumanized or sought to dehumanize those who do not look like or pray like the majority here in this country,” O’Rourke said.