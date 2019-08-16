EmptySeatMAGATour: Internet hilariously mocks Trump for failing to sell out his campaign rallies

There were notably some empty seats at President Donald Trump’s Thursday night campaign rally in New Hampshire, and now Twitter users are ridiculing the president over his failure to sell out even relatively small venues.

Twitter user Tony Posnanski got the ball rolling on Friday afternoon when he posted a video of Trump talking with several empty seats behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump keeps saying his rallies are full, but doesn’t look like it,” Posnanski wrote. “Wow, I would hate for #EmptySeatMAGATour to trend so people knew the truth.”

Trump keeps saying his rallies are full, but doesn’t look like it. Wow, I would hate for #EmptySeatMAGATour to trend so people knew the truth. pic.twitter.com/BL8QiNo1C1 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 16, 2019

The hashtag soon began trending and was filled with users adding their own jokes about the president’s less-than-capacity crowd sizes. Check out some of the best responses below.

ADVERTISEMENT

I registered for tickets to this rally, and oops(!), I forgot that I don't even live in the same state, omg so silly! I missed it! I sure hope others don't make the same mistake at future rallies. It would be horrible if no one showed up! it would be SO SAD!!!#EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/hMRfi4xk3P — Sheetsy (@halcyon_youth) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody wants to watch re-runs of a boring, racist reality tv show anymore. #EmptySeatMAGATour — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 16, 2019

SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT

SOLD OUT #EmptySeatMAGATour SOLD OUT

SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/UcGYj7ZdEo — 🐍 990-6907XB71 🐍 (@kinoptika) August 16, 2019

There’s a whole lot of empty seats at the #TrumpRally in New Hampshire, he can’t even fill up a room. Hilarious! #EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/oHWQqCfRlt — Charlie For Change ❄🌊✊🌹🇺🇸 💎♻️🌎💙📣🧡⚛️ (@CharlieInUtah) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Elton John would have filled those seats. #EmptySeatMAGATour — No tomatoes please (@rlhancock) August 16, 2019

Trump's #EmptySeatMAGATour kinda looking like a Nickleback Concert 💁😂😂 EMPTY AF — Ramona trulson (@TheReal_Trulson) August 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT