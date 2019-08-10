Quantcast
Epstein’s ‘suspicious as hell’ suicide has the internet awash in conspiracy theories

5 mins ago

News that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning brought out the conspiracy theorists in force wondering how a prisoner on suicide watch could hang himself undetected.

Needless to say, many speculated — and rightly so — that more than a few rich and powerful men likely breathed a sigh of relief that the jet-setting millionaire would not come to trial or work out a plea deal that could involve names not already mentioned.

As one commenter speculated, “It doesn’t really matter now if Epstein was killed or was simply given the opportunity to kill himself. None of us believe this isn’t suspicious as hell but we can’t do anything about it, and the people responsible know it..”

That was the general tenor on Twitter, see below:

