Epstein’s ‘suspicious as hell’ suicide has the internet awash in conspiracy theories
News that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell on Saturday morning brought out the conspiracy theorists in force wondering how a prisoner on suicide watch could hang himself undetected.
Needless to say, many speculated — and rightly so — that more than a few rich and powerful men likely breathed a sigh of relief that the jet-setting millionaire would not come to trial or work out a plea deal that could involve names not already mentioned.
As one commenter speculated, “It doesn’t really matter now if Epstein was killed or was simply given the opportunity to kill himself. None of us believe this isn’t suspicious as hell but we can’t do anything about it, and the people responsible know it..”
That was the general tenor on Twitter, see below:
I can't believe we've reached this point in 2019, & we've not developed a word in the English language that means, "I'm both shocked & yet weirdly not surprised, by this disturbing but also somehow predictable turn of events". #JeffreyEpstien https://t.co/3nNmnWHLel
— ’ (@artimusfoul) August 10, 2019
I have faith that AG Barr’s Justice Department will call for a thorough investigation of Epstein’s suicide and that justice will ultimately be served oh who am I kidding.
— Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) August 10, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein died in William Barr's custody. No bizarre theory changes that one inescapable fact.
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 10, 2019
So- Epstein is dead. There will be no trial. No more big reveals. No justice for victims. https://t.co/lIuCaKaHM1
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 10, 2019
Important to remember… Epstein’s universe was NOT partisan. It ranges across the some most powerful people in the world – royals, corporate leaders, politicians, wall street giants, scientists, academics & socialites.
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 10, 2019
So do we know if #Epstein had any visitors this week? pic.twitter.com/RY9FoAYKMh
— AppRunner (@App_Runner) August 10, 2019
Do you know anything about Jeffrey Epstein death, Bill Barr? #EpsteinSuicide pic.twitter.com/WDozIkqolf
— Estivel Garcia (@Estivel) August 10, 2019
It doesn't really matter now if Epstein was killed or was simply given the opportunity to kill himself. None of us believe this isn't suspicious as hell but we can't do anything about it, and the people responsible know it.
— Alec McQuay (@Ironwrites) August 10, 2019
So Bill Barr’s dad hired Epstein to work at his school in NY and Bill Barr allowed Epstein to kill himself in a jail in NY ?
— Banquo Dyar (@BanquoDyar) August 10, 2019
This is bullshit. #jeffreyepstien was not just a #pedophile he was a #sex #trafficker who trafficked #girls to the #political class of the world and was protected by the same. Is that why his accomplices have not been indicted? The investigations must continue. #justice.
— joshua rosner (@JoshRosner) August 10, 2019
I'm not one to believe in conspiracy theories really, but the fact that Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide whilst under suicide watch, looks suspicious as hell to me #jeffreyepstien
— . (@CheekyswineMatt) August 10, 2019
The Federal Bureau of Prison acting director is Hugh Hurwitz. He reports to Bill Barr at DOJ.
We need answers from both:
– Was it incompetence?
– Was it a payoff Epstein arranged for someone to look the other way?
This is so shameful toward the victims. He got the easy way out.
— Henry (@Fdr1942) August 10, 2019
Your friend was such a coward. #EpsteinSuicide #jeffreyepstien pic.twitter.com/SqhQNS5ioq
— Michael (@GoMichaelGo35) August 10, 2019
#jeffreyepstien hanged himself. Hanging takes time, he was surely a high risk suicide and thus under constant supervision, and numerous very powerful people were about to be named. Let the conspiracy theories begin. And this time I'll be listening!
— Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) August 10, 2019
It's not lost on me that #jeffreyepstien committed
" Suicide " the day after a story ran that some of the most powerful men in the world had sex with an underage child supplied by #jeffreyepstien.
— John Conley (@bigbux98) August 10, 2019
