Eugene Robinson drops a bomb on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign — using Fox News reporting

The entire panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” claimed that Donald Trump should start worrying about his job security after a Fox News poll came out showing he’s would likely lose to any number of Democrats currently looking to become his opponent in the 2020 election.

According to host Joe Scarborough, “Voters were asked who would win in a potential match-up with President Trump and some of those Democratic candidates and Biden came out as the clear winner with 50 percent saying they would back his run against Donald Trump. 38 percent said they would vote for President Trump in that hypothetical match-up. Voters who had a negative view of both Trump and Biden still backed Biden by 43-10 percent margin in the head to head match-up and President Trump is polling below several other Democratic challengers as well.”

“Of course Donald Trump won with a 38 percent approval rating on Election Day in 2016,” he added. “But of course it’s a lot different being the challenger than being the incumbent. He’s the incumbent now and is not getting the benefit of the doubt from hardly anyone.”

“Those are awful numbers for President Trump across the board really,” added Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. “And you look at these new numbers, look at polling from the Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania — the states that he took [in 2016] — and he looks bad in those states and you look at what’s happening with the economy and the markets tumbled this week and the fears over recession and you have got a president and a White House that is justifiably in panic over all of this.”

“It’s unclear whether they’re going to respond in any sort of rational way, but they will have to respond because this is a — this looks like a campaign going down the tubes right now,” he added.

