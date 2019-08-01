Ex-mayor of Detroit does what Dem candidates didn’t do in debates — destroy Mitch McConnell

Sitting in on a panel on CNN, the former mayor of Detroit called out the Democratic presidential candidates who appeared in the two debates in his city for ignoring the damage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing to the country.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Dennis Archer — who also served on the Michigan Supreme Court — said that there should have been less discussion about former President Barack Obama — and more on Mitch.

“I was surprised last night that a number of the candidates on that stage did not bother to say what Senate Majority Leader McConnell has suppressed coming out of the United States Senate,” Archer exclaimed. “You’re talking about, for example, infrastructure. Our newly elected governor [Democrat Gretchen Whitmer] is outstanding, she’s doing a great job — fix the damn roads was her message.”

“All across the United States, if there was not a meeting before the inauguration of President Obama where Mitch McConnell made it clear Obama would be a one-term president, you think about all the programs that could have been implemented?” he continued. “But he stopped them. Right now he’s got a number of issues before him in the United States Senate and they blocked them!”

“What that says to me, if we want help, if we want change, we got to make change across the board,” he told the hosts. “We want somebody who’s got the wisdom, the knowledge, and experience to make sure that happens. and we also have to relieve Mr. McConnell of his job.”

Watch below: