Ex-Trump official bashes White House ‘apologists’ who haven’t quit yet: ‘There’s not much hope for them’

Published

1 min ago

on

A report on the silence coming from first daughter Ivanka Trump and her White House advisor husband Jared Kushner after Donald Trump attacked American Jews turned to the future of White House aides who are either complicit in the president’s policies or stand idly by as he lurches from controversy to controversy.

In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, former Trump adviser J.W. Verret pointed out there are still some “adults in the room” with Trump, but CNN’s Kaitlan Collins first pointed out that — as of late — Ivanka and Kushner are not among them.

“This fits a pattern that we’ve seen from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at times during times when the administration tried to repeal parts of Obamacare, and of course, the big one the president has made about Jewish people who are supporting Democrats,” Collins explained. “Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are both Orthodox Jews. They’ve been involved with the president on many things. but neither of them have said anything publicly about the president’s comments. and when we asked the white house have they been advising the president privately on this, the White House did not get back to us.”

Asked about White House officials a who are privately saying the president is becoming increasingly unhinged, Verret said they are not covering themselves in glory by not going public and that they will pay a price after the president is out of office.

“I still have some respect for adults in the room, people who went into this because the guy [Trump] is president for four years, there is no getting around that,” he explained. “Congress is not going to move on impeachment obviously at this point.”

“They’re trying to do the right thing and implement good policy and keep things from going off the rails. but the public apologists for the worst of Trump’s impulses …I think there is not much hope for them.”

“I think the world is going to remember the decisions they make now,” he added.

Watch below:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

