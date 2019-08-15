Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Fake farmer’ Devin Nunes finally buys a farm — that earns no income and also sounds like a sham

Published

1 hour ago

on

Devin Nunes farmer

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) brags about being a “farmer,” but an Esquire expose in 2018 outed the Congressman for not only not having a farm, but nearly his entire family moving out of his district to Iowa. In response to being called out as a fraud, Nunes bought a farm.

“Devin; his brother, Anthony III; and his parents, Anthony Jr., and Toni Dian, sold their California farmland in 2006,” reporter Ryan Lizza explained last year. “Anthony Jr. and Toni Dian, who has also been the treasurer of every one of Devin’s campaigns since 2001, used their cash from the sale to buy a dairy eighteen hundred miles away in Sibley, a small town in northwest Iowa where they—as well as Anthony III, Devin’s only sibling, and his wife, Lori—have lived since 2007.”

According to the Fresno Bee, the revelation was a new one to show up in Nunes’ financial disclosure statement. Nunes had avoided releasing his disclosure statement, which was supposed to be filed in May, but both Nunes and Rep. TJ Cox were accused of “neglect[ing] to include some of their business interests on those forms.”

Now that the documents are finally available, Nunes revealed that he is officially a farmer for the first time in over 10 years. Not once since being elected in 2007 has Nunes claimed any farm, farm equipment, farm assets, or anything farm-related on his financial disclosure statements. He has taken multiple campaign photos on farmland and with farmers, however.

Unfortunately for Nunes, however, he’s making $0-$15,000 on the farm. It’s unclear if he’s a co-owner of the farm, or simply owns the land and doesn’t use it for farming or ranching land. The move came only after he was mocked by local Democratic groups for claiming to be a dairy farmer but didn’t own or operate a dairy farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bee cited the Department of Agriculture, which defines a farm as “any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the year.”

Nunes has not revealed which product he produces on his farm.

“That’s either the tiniest farm we’ve seen or it’s poor acreage,” said Democratic political strategist Mike Lynch. He also wondered if the amount listed on the form could be a typo. “I’ve never heard of farmland that cheap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nunes has also been touchy on the subject, waging a legal war against parody Twitter accounts that mock him on the social media site. One account that still exists is @DevinCow, who purports to be an Iowa cow that belongs to the California Congressman. The cow has yet to announce if he or she will be moving from Iowa now that Nunes has the land. However, the cow did encourage it’s 616,000 followers to mock Nunes’ new farm with the #ImAFarmerLikeNunes hashtag.

You can see a few of those tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet unleashes mockery on ‘fake farmer’ Devin Nunes with #ImAFarmerLikeNunes

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was outed as a "fake farmer" during the 2018 election, where it was uncovered he never owned a farm and his family farm relocated to Iowa over a decade ago.

But the Fresno Bee announced Thursday that Nunes bought a "farm" to stop the criticisms of his personal branding effort. But some don't believe it's real. In the financial disclosure form, Nunes said it was valued at $0-$15,000. Properties in California don't generally go for $15,000 or less.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Billionaires whine about paying taxes in reality-challenged Wall Street Journal op-ed

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Billionaires Bernie Marcus and John Catsimatidis this week took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to complain about having to pay taxes on the grounds that they know how to spend their money far better than the government does, and should thus be left alone so they can create wealth.

Marcus, who is the founder of home goods retailer Home Depot, and Catsimatidis, who is a supermarket magnate based in New York, both believe that it would be deeply wrong for them to pay higher taxes because making money is the single most patriotic thing they do as American citizens.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Fake farmer’ Devin Nunes finally buys a farm — that earns no income and also sounds like a sham

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Devin Nunes farmer

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) brags about being a "farmer," but an Esquire expose in 2018 outed the Congressman for not only not having a farm, but nearly his entire family moving out of his district to Iowa. In response to being called out as a fraud, Nunes bought a farm.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image