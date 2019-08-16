Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal prosecutors and FBI investigating Trump pal David Pecker over Saudi connections: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Mother Jones, the FBI — at the request of federal prosecutors working in the Southern District of New York office — have been investigating one of Donald Trump’s associates for working with the Saudi government illegally.

The investigation concerns a special edition published by the National Enquirer that cast a favorable light on Saudi Arabia and controversial leader Mohammed bin Salman that was created at the behest of American Media head David Pecker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Jones is reporting that the FBI began requesting documents and interviewing staff at the company dating back to June, with an eye on whether “AMI had engaged in illegal influence peddling on behalf of a foreign power.”

According to the report the investigation is an off-shoot from stories the company ran on Washington Post and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos where they published private texts that showed he was having an affair.

The reports states, “Gavin de Becker, a veteran private investigator working for Bezos, soon made a related charge: Saudi Arabia had swiped ‘private information’ from the billionaire’s phone and was ‘in league’ with the Enquirer to bring down Bezos.”

“After de Becker went public with this allegation, in late March, FBI agents began interviewing AMI employees over the company’s relationship with Saudi Arabia,”Mother Jones reports. “The Saudis, the Bezos camp contended, had targeted the billionaire out of revenge: Bezos owns the Washington Post, where relentless coverage of the grisly death of its columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, had enraged the Saudi Crown Prince commonly known as MBS, who was implicated in ordering Khashoggi’s murder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, what the FBI discovers could have “profound implications” on a deal Pecker made with federal prosecutors over his part “in the hush-money case that resulted in campaign finance charges against Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen” who is currently serving time in prison.

As part of that deal, “AMI agreed to cooperate fully with investigators and in return received immunity from prosecution. Yet that deal could be tossed out if AMI was suspected of engaging in other wrongdoing,” the report continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Jones reports that the FBI has not confirmed or denied the report on the investigation.

You can read more here.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors and FBI investigating Trump pal David Pecker over Saudi connections: report

Published

1 min ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

According to a report from Mother Jones, the FBI -- at the request of federal prosecutors working in the Southern District of New York office -- have been investigating one of Donald Trump's associates for working with the Saudi government illegally.

The investigation concerns a special edition published by the National Enquirer that cast a favorable light on Saudi Arabia and controversial leader Mohammed bin Salman that was created at the behest of American Media head David Pecker.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Good cop, bad cop: How Ivanka and Don Jr. troll different sides of Trump’s base

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

When Donald Trump won the United States’ 2016 presidential election, there were consequences not only for Trump, but for his children as well. The president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. has been serving as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but he is also a key figure in the president’s reelection campaign. And the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, became a White House adviser along with her husband Jared Kushner. But while Donald, Jr. and Ivanka have both become prominent figures in right-wing Republican politics, their approaches have been radically different. And when Don, Jr. and Ivanka are compared, one sees a clear “good cop/bad cop” contrast coming from the right.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman pronounces sentence on president as economy begins collapse: ‘Trumpanomics is a flop’

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, the reeling bond and stock market are the report card by which Donald Trump's stewardship of the economy is faring and all indications are that his so-called "Trumpanomics" is a giant failure.

In his column for the New York Times, Krugman began, "Last year, after an earlier stock market swoon brought on by headlines about the U.S.-China trade conflict, I laid out three rules for thinking about such events. First, the stock market is not the economy. Second, the stock market is not the economy. Third, the stock market is not the economy.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image