Trump slurred the ‘spoiled rich Jewish guys’ who played at his golf club

President Donald Trump has taken heavy criticism for repeatedly suggesting that Jewish voters who back Democrats are “disloyal” — a degrading anti-Semitic stereotype.

But Trump’s disdain for Jewish people goes back years. Most famously, there was the incident in which he allegedly said that he only wants “short guys that wear yarmulkes every day” counting his money.

And then, there was the time that he mocked his own club attendees as “spoiled, rich Jewish guys.”

That comment, as Mother Jones once documented, happened when Trump was leading a camera crew around Trump National Golf Philadelphia, and he was boasting that he enjoys throwing fellow golfers off balance.

“[I like] to have fun on the course, and that means sort of razzing [my golf partners]” Trump told the crew. As an example of “razzing,” he stopped by a couple on the course and said, “You got some place here, I’ll tell you,” then indicated one of his own foursome and said, “Even these spoiled, rich Jewish guys, they can’t believe how good this is, you know?”

That partner, a man named Hank, later laughed off the incident.