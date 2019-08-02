Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida pastor arrested for shoving hand down restaurant manager’s blouse after she confronted him over anti-gay comment

Published

1 min ago

on

A Florida pastor has been arrested on charges of battery after he was accused of shoving his hand down the blouse of a restaurant manager after she confronted him over an anti-gay comment he wrote on his bill.

The Naples Daily News reports that Frederic Sterry Smith, 62, was charged with simple battery after the incident outside of Milagro On 12 Latin Kitchen, in downtown St. Augustine.

According to the report, Smith — who identifies himself on his Facebook page (since taken down) as a minister and president of non-profit Servant’s Heart Disaster Relief “evangelical hands-on ministry” — had finished a meal at the restaurant and, when presented with the bill, left no tip but wrote, “If he wasn’t gay.”

After the server showed the receipt to his manager, whose name was not given, she confronted Smith and his companion outside with what he had written.

According to the report, “When she asked Smith if he really wrote that on his check, he said yes and then snatched the bill from her and ripped it up. He then grabbed her collar, pulled it open and shoved the torn check down her shirt, touching her breast with his hand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A restaurant co-worker who witnessed the assault said she heard him exclaim he would “(expletive) rip it up in front of her face,” and then saw him reach inside the woman’s blouse.

As the manager accused him of assault, Smith reportedly got in his car and drove away.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baltimore pastor who met Trump at White House hammers president for not helping city: He’s done ‘nothing’

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Rev. Donté Hickman of Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church met with President Donald Trump in the White House last year in the hopes of getting help for his city.

Months later, however, Hickman tells the Daily Beast that the Trump White House has done "nothing yet" for Baltimore.

"I hear the president say he’s done so much for Baltimore and cities like it, and maybe he thinks... he has," Hickman told the publication. "But he should count it, and do the math, and [ask] where is that money going in what areas, and how does it help the rat and rodent infested, filthy areas of the city that he spoke about."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.

The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wealthy black family held at gunpoint by rookie state trooper over traffic infraction: ‘My goal was to stay alive’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

A wealthy black father was handcuffed and held at gunpoint by state troopers in front of his family outside their suburban Philadelphia home, after he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Rodney and Angela Gillespie and their daughters had recently returned to the U.S. after six years abroad in London and Johannesburg when a Pennsylvania state trooper turned on his sirens as they headed home in a rented Jeep Cherokee after midnight on July 8, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image