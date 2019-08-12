Forget Scaramucci: CNN legal analyst explains what will happen when Trump truly begins losing his grip on the GOP

President Donald Trump may have lost the support of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. But, according to CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, that means little for Trump’s support with the Republican Party as a whole.

“I’m not nearly smart enough to know what is going on inside of Anthony Scaramucci’s brain, but I do know he’s not an elected official, and what will matter is when Republican elected officials who are running for re-election start criticizing the president,” said Toobin. “Because that is going to indicate that they believe the Republican Party is moving away from him.”

“Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, the senators who criticized the president, Republicans, they fled. They gave up,” added Toobin. “Because they knew how much Donald Trump controlled the Republican Party. Anthony Scaramucci doesn’t control any votes, as far as I’m aware. The interesting thing and the important thing will be when Republican elected officials start standing up to him, and as far as I’m aware, not a single one has.”

At the national level, the only Republican running for re-election who has gone on record saying he opposes the president is Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan — and he became an independent last month, and now faces uncertain prospects of remaining in office.

