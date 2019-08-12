Forget Scaramucci: CNN legal analyst explains what will happen when Trump truly begins losing his grip on the GOP
President Donald Trump may have lost the support of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. But, according to CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, that means little for Trump’s support with the Republican Party as a whole.
“I’m not nearly smart enough to know what is going on inside of Anthony Scaramucci’s brain, but I do know he’s not an elected official, and what will matter is when Republican elected officials who are running for re-election start criticizing the president,” said Toobin. “Because that is going to indicate that they believe the Republican Party is moving away from him.”
“Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, the senators who criticized the president, Republicans, they fled. They gave up,” added Toobin. “Because they knew how much Donald Trump controlled the Republican Party. Anthony Scaramucci doesn’t control any votes, as far as I’m aware. The interesting thing and the important thing will be when Republican elected officials start standing up to him, and as far as I’m aware, not a single one has.”
At the national level, the only Republican running for re-election who has gone on record saying he opposes the president is Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan — and he became an independent last month, and now faces uncertain prospects of remaining in office.
Watch below:
CNN
Forget Scaramucci: CNN legal analyst explains what will happen when Trump truly begins losing his grip on the GOP
President Donald Trump may have lost the support of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. But, according to CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, that means little for Trump's support with the Republican Party as a whole.
"I'm not nearly smart enough to know what is going on inside of Anthony Scaramucci's brain, but I do know he's not an elected official, and what will matter is when Republican elected officials who are running for re-election start criticizing the president," said Toobin. "Because that is going to indicate that they believe the Republican Party is moving away from him."
CNN
Trump’s plan to fix his racism problem is to ‘yell at staffers’ — instead of not being a racist: GOP strategist
Republican strategist Doug Heye on Monday told CNN's Brianna Keilar that President Donald Trump doesn't seem to have a real plan to fix his reputation for being a racist other than to simply scream at his aides.
While discussing a Washington Post report about the president's fury at being called a racist because of the multiple times he has made racist statements, Heye said Trump seemingly lacks the ability to reflect on his rhetoric and do more to be less offensive.
"I think he's trying to yell at staffers that they're doing it wrong," Heye said.
Heye then offered the president advice for how to get people to stop calling him a racist.
CNN
WATCH: Evangelical minister warns Trump that his violent rants could get people killed
An evangelical minister went on CNN Monday to deliver a warning to President Donald Trump that his unhinged rants against immigrants and his political foes could get people killed.
During his CNN interview, the Rev. Rob Schenck explained how he has lived with regret and guilt after one of his own followers was inspired by his attacks on abortion providers to go out and murder physician Barnett Slepian in 1998.
Ever since then, he said he has toned down his rhetoric to avoid using language that dehumanizes other people -- and he implored President Trump to do the same.
"When I would use those words of contempt, calling individuals who performed abortions as monsters or animals or other words that dehumanize them, those people received those words very differently, and they took them as license to do what they thought had to be done, and that included murder," Schenck said. "Eventually, as a religious man, I had to repent of that and revisit my use of public language. It's a very, very powerful and potentially dangerous tool."