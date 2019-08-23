George Conway fears Trump is ‘psychologically decompensating before our very eyes’

President Donald Trump spent Friday morning melting down on Twitter as he watches bad economic news pour in, and conservative attorney George Conway worries he’s suffering a mental breakdown.

Economists have been sounding alarms about a possible recession ahead of the 2020 election, and Trump has been alternately insisting things are fine while also trying to lay blame for a downturn at the feet of his political enemies.

Trump snapped at his own Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has resisted pressure by the president to lower interest rates, and attacked Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a new round of tariffs in an escalating trade war.

The president then tweeted out an impotent series of demands on U.S. companies to cease business with China and ordered carriers to search for and refuse shipments of fentanyl from the country.

The spectacle alarmed Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway serves as a White House senior adviser.

A president of the United States is psychologically decompensating before our very eyes. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2019

Earlier this week, Conway urged Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials to acknowledge the president is mentally unstable and unfit to serve, which carried the unspoken suggestion to remove Trump under 25th Amendment procedures.

So, Mr. Vice President, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, what’s it going to take for you all to acknowledge what you and we all know: that the President of the United States is mentally unstable and unfit to serve? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019