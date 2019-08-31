‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency,” Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

Sounds like 30 shot. @senatemajldr, ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency.https://t.co/UCb0U3wbTy — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 31, 2019

How many gun massacres are we going to have while #MassacreMitch is off enjoying his vacation?? #NRABloodMoney #texasmassshooting #Odessa — Timothy Kenison 🌊 #FearInoculum (@TimothyKenison) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So, two terrorists are driving around Texas shooting people, AND a category 4 storm is headed for the east coast. Meanwhile Trump is playing golf with the NRA, and somewhere in Kentucky, #MassacreMitch licking a rifle. #Odessa #Midland pic.twitter.com/lANZ3XhhCu — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) August 31, 2019

@senatemajldr hey #MassacreMitch why don’t you get in your car and go for a drive around Odessa East Texas. Get off your ass and out of the pockets and #dosomething Get your ass back from vacation and vote of gun reform. Blood is on your hands with life lost to gun violence — Mark Hilton Buckman (@markhiltonbuck) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Another weekend in AmeriKKKa. Another Mass Shooting…'Ho-hum.' Maybe @TomiLahren will put on her drumpf, camel-toe gun pants, and save the day! OR perhaps @SenMajLdr #MassacreMitch can get his Turtle head out of his ASS and DO something! Oh yea, he only cares about Donor Money. pic.twitter.com/B2Krjr9hKJ — Andee Morantti-END the NRA (@andee_morante) August 31, 2019

I'll give it 24 hours before pointing out that McConnell refused to call the Senate back to discuss gun control because he hoped he could ride out the furor again — Chris "Subpoena Cannon" in California (@CoastalElite28) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

#MassacreMitch this is on you for delay vote on the 2 bills on your desk. @senatemajldr — Denise Wu (@denisewu) August 31, 2019

Dear NRA, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and all other zombie gun nuts. Fuck you. SERIOUSLY! 😡 https://t.co/Tz5VvPfL5e — Lory Lory Bo Bory (@lorylorybb) August 31, 2019

Two are repeorted dead. Random shots from two different drivers in Texas. America, land of guns, thoughts and prayers. America, where the NRA calls the shots. Literally. Where Mitch McConnell blocks gun reform. Where Donald Trump doesn’t do a damn thing. https://t.co/vrpjZdnoEO — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch McConnell was banking on everyone forgetting about the need for gun control at the end of the August recess… It’s pretty safe to say that plan has failed https://t.co/Z8dDwRcKQH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 31, 2019